The film industry has a long, storied, and particularly clichéd relationship with the Amazon rainforest. One of the most biodiverse and culturally fascinating regions in the world, it nonetheless serves as the setting for only a handful of tired storylines. The jungle is either a verdant mecca for scientists seeking some magical cure and adventurers in search of treasure, or a 1.4 billion-acre thicket of threats including cannibalistic tribes and giant anacondas. No matter the plot—from Cannibal Holocaust to the Werner Herzog 1982 classic, Fitzcarraldo—one constant remains: The protagonist is a Westerner (usually a white man).

Embrace of the Serpent, Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra’s third feature and his country’s first-ever nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, does not appear much different on paper. As its title suggests, there are snakes. There are also white explorers in search of a rare plant with curative properties. And there is cannibalism (or the beginnings of it, anyway). But: The snakes aren’t man-eating, just metaphorical; the plant, yakruna, is merely a hallucinogenic; and the attempted cannibalism is ordered by a white man on himself, a self-appointed messiah apparently committing suicide-by-disciple.

Which is to say, Embrace of the Serpent militates against cliché. The film was even shot in black and white, an explicit rejection of the lush, polychromatic cinematography we’ve come to expect from Amazon movies. Far from being a declaration of auteurism (see: Alexander Payne, Noah Baumbach, et al), the dichromatic palette sets the film firmly in the past—one with just a hint of real history, like a brittle old issue of National Geographic come to life.

Embrace of the Serpent was “inspired” by the diaries of two (white) explorers who both searched for yakruna in different eras: German ethnologist Theodor Koch-Grünberg in the early twentieth century, and, decades later, American biologist Richard Evans Schultes. As depicted in the film, both explorers are ill in their own way: “Theo” is physically sick, while “Evan” is metaphysically sick, having never once dreamed in his sleep. For both, yakruna is the supposed cure.