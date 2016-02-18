For political purposes, that suits both parties just fine. Consider that toward the end of last year, at a time of seemingly unprecedented dysfunction in Washington and in the midst of the most hysterical immigration discourse since the Know-Nothings, Congress allotted $750 million in aid to Central America—$250 million less than the administration had asked for, but still $500 million more than the previous year and $450 million more than the House was prepared to provide just six months earlier. At this point, the greatest topic of contention between Republicans and Democrats regarding our foreign policy toward Central America is the proper ratio of military to civilian assistance.

Congress fought hard, and unsuccessfully, with the Reagan administration over its enthrallment with counterrevolution and genocide. But by the mid-1990s, U.S. involvement in Latin America settled back into the bipartisan groove that had been the norm for most of the previous century. The Clinton years saw the co-opting of a neoliberal economic agenda from the right, and when George W. Bush moved to ratchet up the drug war in Mexico through the Merida Initiative, the model he turned to was Clinton’s Plan Colombia.

With the exception of its bold, back-channelled diplomatic breakthrough with Cuba, the Obama administration has been preoccupied with other, more conventional foreign policy matters—like bombing the Middle East and instigating a new Cold War with Russia. Prior to the unaccompanied minor flare-up in 2014, the White House had adopted a relatively hands-off approach to Central America, fusing the trade and financial liberalization of the Clinton administration with George W. Bush’s drug-war militarism.

Hillary Clinton has been part of the problem. As secretary of state, Clinton oversaw and advocated for the further escalation of the Mexican government’s anti-cartel offensive—which has produced some 100,000 murders and 27,600 disappearances since being launched in 2006. When the Honduran military overthrew the government in 2009, she worked behind the scenes, and against the overwhelming wishes of the rest of the region, to prevent the ousted president from returning to power.

Two decades of the Washington Consensus, following many years of civil war and despotism, have not been kind to the Northern Triangle, the point of origin for the majority of today’s undocumented immigrants. The president and vice president of Guatemala were both indicted in conjunction with a massive corruption scandal last year, and El Salvador recently overtook Honduras—currently mired in corruption scandals of its own—as the murder capital of the world.

The closest any candidate has come to addressing the present reality is Sanders—who still hasn’t come very close. He’s talked passionately, though never in a single coherent thought, about asymmetric trade, the “horrendous violence” in the Northern Triangle countries, and child migration. But just one vague paragraph in his commendably detailed immigration plan is devoted to foreign policy. His opposition to free trade is rooted in its deleterious impact on the American worker, not in the complex interplay of international exploitation. Dramatic steps would be necessary to ensure workplace dignity in countries where narco-mafias, often working in conjunction with business interests, exert a systemically repressive force on organized labor. But that hasn’t been Sanders’s concern.

Clinton, meanwhile, has failed to lay out substantive proposals for dealing with the region’s many issues—and continues to align herself with a number of bad ones. So far in this campaign, she’s gotten plenty of mileage out of the line, “We should be arresting and deporting criminals, not hard-working families.” Which sounds sensible, except that aggressively transplanting gang members to the slums of San Salvador and San Pedro Sula is a major reason why children are fleeing those places by the droves in the first place. This, apparently, is one facet of her husband’s tough-on-crime legacy that Clinton has neither learned from nor atoned for.

In two months, the United Nations General Assembly will be holding a special session on drugs. In a country that claims to care about immigration as much ours—and in a campaign defined, early on, by a fierce sense of urgency on the issue—this might be an opportunity to engage in a serious conversation about how much longer and at what cost, human and material, we wish to maintain our worldwide prohibition regime. But this is an election year and, for now, there are votes to be won.