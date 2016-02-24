On this episode of the podcast, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch debate the merits of the new horror film The Witch, directed by Robert Eggers. Grierson is a big fan, but Leitch has his doubts.

Then, the conversation turns to the upcoming Academy Awards. Who will win? Will The Revenant slide into Best Picture, or will there be an upset? How will host Chris Rock and the award winners address #OscarsSoWhite? And why do the Oscars still matter so much to us, despite all their flaws?



