Marco Rubio: “Revolution”

Type: Inspirational ad



Who Paid for It? The Rubio campaign

Reach: Aired in “key markets in the March 1 primary states”

Impact: Marco Rubio continues the long tradition of Republicans’ veneration of Ronald Reagan in this ad, which tries to frame him as a younger, sexier Reagan. But as I wrote last week, everyone in the GOP field is trying to make this comparison—and so long as Rubio hews to the dominant negative tenor of this race, he’ll never be able to recapture the hopeful uplift that Reagan used so successfully three decades ago.

John Kasich: “Crown”

Type: Biographical ad



Who Paid for It? New Day for America, the super PAC backing John Kasich

Reach: Aired in Vermont, Massachusetts, and Michigan as part of a six-figure ad buy

Impact: By showing Marco Rubio gilding backward and fading from the screen, this ad subtly underscores the idea that the Florida senator is somehow insubstantial. It could be an effective message: The best attack ads, after all, are supposed to cement people’s preexisting doubts about a candidate—and Rubio has long been accused of being nothing more than a pretty face.

Hillary Clinton: “This City Means Something”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Michigan

Impact: This ad is particularly effective because it uses average citizens from Flint telling viewers that Hillary Clinton stood up for them during the city’s water crisis. There’s no better way to argue that she’s championing the downtrodden and forgotten people in the rest of the country.

Hillary Clinton: “The Letter”

Type: Endorsement ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: This ad starts out with a neat spin on traditional endorsement commercials—a father writing an open letter to his young daughters about why he supports Hillary Clinton. It’s a charming idea, but in the end, the ad just devolves into her standard talking points: that she’ll fight for equal pay, affordable college, and “an America where all our sons and daughters have a chance to reach their God-given potential”—a line drawn almost word-for-word from Clinton’s stump speeches.

Hillary Clinton: “Johnson Controls”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Minnesota

Impact: This ad is notable for the sharp language Clinton uses to condemn the Wisconsin energy company Johnson Controls, calling its move to Ireland “an outrage.” She may be attempting to insulate herself from criticism that she’s friendly to big business—which she particularly needs to do in Minnesota, a predominantly white state that Bernie Sanders is gunning for on Super Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton: “Stand”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired nationally on cable

Impact: Morgan Freeman’s deep-voiced narration, overlaid on some of Clinton’s own speeches, gives this ad a rhythmic quality that makes it more inspirational than her usual commercials.

Club for Growth: “Politician”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Club for Growth Action, a conservative PAC that advocates for lowering taxes

Reach: Aired in Oklahoma and Arkansas as part of a $1 million ad buy

Impact: Everyone’s been clamoring for stronger attacks on Donald Trump, but this one is wholly unremarkable. It recycles the usual points thrown at the GOP front-runner: that in the past he supported “higher taxes, national health care, and the Wall Street bailout,” and said he identified “more as a Democrat.” Still, it could conceivably have an impact in Oklahoma and Arkansas, Super Tuesday states that haven’t been bombarded by too much political spending yet, giving this ad some novelty.

Marco Rubio: “Serious”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Conservative Solutions PAC, the outside group backing Marco Rubio

Reach: Aired in Virginia

Impact: Marco Rubio’s message here is all too clear: Settle for me, because no one else is electable. That argument may be Rubio’s strongest selling point at the moment. But the overall message could use some finessing: The narrator concludes with the line “Marco Rubio, the Republican who can beat Hillary and inspire a new generation.” Read quickly, it sounds like a disclaimer at the end of advertisements for heartburn medication or birth control.

Bernie Sanders: “ Keith Ellison on Why He Endorses Bernie Sanders”

Type: Endorsement ad



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in Minnesota

Impact: Bernie Sanders has been airing several endorsement commercials like this one in recent weeks, likely hoping that support from elected officials will make him look like a more plausible choice for the nomination. Still, while this one features Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison—a favorite among Minnesota progressives—it’s pretty standard fare, sticking to familiar talking points like, “Bernie Sanders is going to help regular, working people.”

Ted Cruz: “Stopwatch”

Type: Biographical ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: The most powerful part of this ad comes at the end, when Rush Limbaugh says, “There is no other choice for you in this campaign than Ted Cruz. This is the closest in our lifetimes we have ever been to Ronald Reagan.” That message might have played well with South Carolina conservatives in the lead-up to last Saturday’s primary, but it gets buried beneath a lot of standard talking points about Cruz taking on Washington and trying to cut the deficit.

