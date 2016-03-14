But tell people to stop throwing out food because they overbought or ordered in more often than they’d planned one week; point out that the food hauled to landfills in plastic bags rather than composted will rot and emit methane as efficiently as a field of belching cows; show schoolchildren and college kids the vats of recently cooked food and unopened cartons of milk and juice they’re throwing out every day, and they’ll want to change. Nobody leaps up to defend wasting perfectly good (or practically perfect) food. Food waste doesn’t have a constituency.

“It’s not controversial,” Pingree, a longtime organic farmer and restaurant owner who, along with Rosa DeLauro, is one of the most progressive legislators on food and agriculture, recently told me. “Everyone’s grandmother said, ‘Don’t waste food.’” Nor were the ideas in her bill unheard of; many have been germinating for years. Two books, Tristram Stuart’s 2009 Waste: Uncovering the Global Food Scandal and Jonathan Bloom’s 2010 American Wasteland: How America Throws Away Nearly Half of Its Food (and What We Can Do About It), got the current discussion around food waste rolling. A 2012 Natural Resources Defense Council report, Wasted: How America Is Losing Up to 40 Percent of Its Food From Farm to Fork to Landfill, summarized ideas from Bloom’s book; to the surprise of the NRDC staff scientist who wrote it, Dana Gunders, the report became one of the agency’s most-downloaded ever.

As with most food matters today, though, it took chefs to make food waste sexy. Dan Barber, whose book The Third Plate argued that farm-to-table must mean the whole farm—not just the choice and ripe-in-season bits, but the offal and tough, unused cuts of animals and weedy, fibrous leaves and ends of vegetables—created a pop-up restaurant last March called WastED (the “ED” for “education,” presumably). It served menus he and other star chefs created using food that would otherwise be discarded or simply never sold because no one thinks to cook with it. All of New York fought for a reservation.

Barber’s menus made a deep impression on his friend and champion Sam Kass, who for five years drove Michelle Obama’s obesity-fighting campaign. “Not till I ate at Dan’s pop-up did the issue crystallize for me,” Kass told me recently. When U.N. representatives approached Kass about a lunch Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was hosting to help focus world leaders on climate change and food, he asked Barber to design the menu. It worked. Seeing and tasting something on the plate always makes an issue register as can no documentary (most recently Expired? from the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic) or TED talk (like Stuart’s, with its 1.3 million views). When Kass saw Ban and IMF chief Christine Lagarde at the World Economic Forum in Davos months later, she told him it was Barber’s dumpster-dive salad she remembered. (I remember it too—I got to try it at a pop-up Barber participated in one night at Eataly. It had many artful ribbons of vegetables and a bright vinaigrette, both of which can hide a multitude of sins, and only a few things that looked vaguely brown.)

So what’s realistic for the government to enact in the short term? “You get a crystal ball,” Pingree replied when I asked her what in her bill was likely to see the light of law. “Here’s the issue about realism. Sometimes success is luck and timing.” The next law she thought ripe for change is expiration dates on food products. Spouses and roommates constantly argue, and “they’re confused for all the right reasons,” she said. Every manufacturer makes up a different set of rules, so nobody knows what they mean. Her bill requires any manufacturer using a sell-by date to add the words “Manufacturer’s Suggestion Only” in the same size, font, and color as the date (infant formula is exempted), and it directs the FDA to generate a list of foods like raw shellfish that are sold ready to eat and that have a high risk of microbial contamination with time—a relatively short list of foods, in other words, that are likely to make you sick if you wait too long. In February, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced a similar bill. Apart from the reduced food waste, cleaning up sell-by dates would be a public service toward promoting domestic tranquility.