Bernie Sanders will live to fight another day. The senator was expected to win overwhelmingly on Super Tuesday in his home state of Vermont, and his campaign would have stalled if that were the extent of his victory. But he won in Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Colorado, and ran a tight race in Massachusetts, giving his political revolution a new lease on life. His rival Hillary Clinton won overwhelming majorities, as expected, in the Southern states: Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas.

In his speech early on Tuesday night, Sanders vowed to continue the fight till all 50 states have spoken. “At the end of tonight 15 states will have voted,” he said. “Thirty-five states remain, and let me assure you that we are going to take our fight for economic justice, for social justice, for environmental sanity, and for a world of peace to every one of those states.”



It could be argued that both Sanders and Clinton are regional candidates, with Sanders dominating the Northeast and Clinton the South. But there is another way to slice the numbers—one that presents a problem for Sanders not just in terms of winning the primary but also in terms of the logic and legitimacy of his movement. Clinton is winning a multiracial coalition that includes large numbers of whites, African-Americans, and Latinos. Sanders by contrast is winning largely in states which are overwhelmingly white: Iowa, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Oklahoma.

There are two exceptions to this rule: Colorado (a state that is 21 percent Latino) and Nevada, where Sanders made significant inroads with Latinos (according to a disputed entrance poll, he won a majority of them). Colorado and Nevada do show Sanders can expand his popularity into the Latino community, although even here much work needs to be done.

