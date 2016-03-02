Kagan asked Keller if the state could protect women’s health by requiring “all … abortion facilities conform to the standards” of “the ten great hospitals in the country.” Keller’s view was that “abortion can be treated differently” and that states could single out abortion for special regulation, even if it did not impose similar regulations on other riskier medical procedures. But Keller could never satisfactorily explain why Texas would impose all manner of burdensome regulations on abortion, while leaving what Kagan called “much more risky medical work” exempt. The answer—as Solicitor General Don Verrilli suggested—was that the state was erecting burdens to make abortion practically impossible to obtain, leaving a “right” that “only exists in theory and not in fact.” As the argument showed, what Texas wants is to gut the Constitution’s protection of the full scope of liberty, dignity, and equality for all, which ensure that, as Justice Ginsburg put it, “a woman has a fundamental right to make this choice for herself.”

The critical vote, as everyone in the courtroom recognized, belonged to Justice Anthony Kennedy. While it is difficult to determine exactly how Kennedy will rule, his questioning suggested that he was likely to come down on the side of limiting the power of states to use women’s health as a pretext to shut down abortion clinics. During the argument, Kennedy seemed to recognize that courts have a critical role to play in ensuring that state health regulations, in fact, serve women’s health. Importantly, at no time during this morning’s argument did Kennedy’s questions seem to accept the state’s defense of the burdens imposed by Texas’s regulations.

In one of the key exchanges of the argument, Kennedy told the Texas solicitor general that the “undue-burden test” is “weighted against what the state’s interest is,” and suggested that it was wrong to say that “we don’t look at the state’s interest.” The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals gave a cramped reading to the Court’s precedents, insisting that courts should not referee disputes about whether state regulation serves a medical basis. Kennedy could vote to reverse the lower court’s decision upholding the Texas regulations on this basis alone.

Kennedy also noted that the requirement that abortion clinics operate as stand-alone surgical centers applied to medical abortions, which involve taking pills. Earlier in the argument, Justice Ginsburg asked, “What is the benefit of having a woman take those pills in an ambulatory surgical center when there is no surgery involved?” Kennedy seemed to agree, pointing out that the broad sweep of the state’s regulation “may not be medically wise.”

The Court also dived into whether the plaintiffs had proven that the state regulations imposed a substantial obstacle on women. Stephanie Toti of the Center for Reproductive Rights, representing those challenging the Texas regulations, began her argument by insisting that they are “unnecessary health regulations that create substantial obstacles to abortion access,” but then faced a barrage of questions from Justice Samuel Alito, Chief Justice John Roberts, and others. Alito asked question after question about the state of the record, claiming that “there is very little specific evidence in the record … with respect to why any particular clinic closed.” Kennedy joined in as well, asking whether it would be appropriate to send the case back for more fact-finding on whether existing abortion clinics could meet demand state-wide.