On April 22, Earth Day, representatives for the 196 countries that struck a historic deal at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris (COP 21) late last year will meet again in New York to sign on the dotted line. Since then, Christiana Figueres, the UN’s climate head; Héla Cheikhrouhou, the UN’s Green Climate Fund head; and Laurent Fabius, the president of this year’s talks, have stepped down. And in the last few weeks, the Paris agreement has suffered three setbacks.

The Supreme Court stops Obama’s climate plan

Last year, President Barack Obama and the Environmental Protection Agency announced the Clean Power Plan, which requires states to cut emissions by 32 percent (from 2005 levels) by 2030. Twenty-seven states challenged the regulations, and in a surprising decision in February the Supreme Court placed a stay on the plan, temporarily halting its implementation. U.S. climate envoy Todd Stern and the Obama administration have insisted the U.S. will keep its promise of cutting emissions between 26 and 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. “It is entirely premature, really premature to assume the Clean Power Plan will be struck down but, even if it were, come what may, we are sticking to our plan to sign, to join,” Stern told Reuters.

Some American utility companies say the stay “doesn’t really change anything” in terms of reducing carbon emissions, because they were already shifting from coal and other fossil fuels toward renewables and natural gas. Anjali Jaiswal, director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s India program, insists the Court’s stay “is procedural … not substantive,” but an analysis released last week claims that a CPP overturn could sacrifice up to 50 gigawatts of wind and solar power before 2030. There’s also symbolic impact: The CPP showed the U.S.’s dedication to shift from dirty to clean energy, encouraging other countries to compromise at the Paris talks. Jairam Ramesh, former environment minister for India, told E&E News the Court’s stay “raises fresh doubt” about U.S. commitment to climate action. Jaiswal is more sanguine. “My counterparts, when I talk to them in India, know the United States can be quite litigious,” she said. “On an international stage that commitment is still there.”

A solar dispute between India and the U.S. heats up

During the Paris talks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the global solar alliance, a partnership with 120 countries to boost the development and use of solar energy in developing nations. He called the program “the sunrise of new hope.” Since then, the solar alliance has already met twice. But last week, the World Trade Organization ruled against the country’s own solar program, which requires new projects to source half their project from Indian-produced equipment. In 2013 and again in 2014, the United States argued the Indian program favors domestic producers and was thus a violation of trade agreements. India claims the program was designed to increase the country’s investment in renewables as well as lower the cost of solar.