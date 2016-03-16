There was a profound and straightforward political logic for Obama to nominate a judge like Leondra Kruger, who would’ve become the first black female justice in U.S. history, or Jane Kelly, who’s a female former public defender and a resident of Iowa—home of embattled senator and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Nominating anyone along those lines would have fulfilled a promise to make the court more representative of the nation and drawn attention to the Republican Party’s desperate, power-mad commitment to keeping the Court the same, and their blindness to the merits of having a more diverse court—even if it means handing the nomination power to Donald Trump.

A nominee like Garland, by contrast, cedes all of these advantages to the Republican Party. It allows them to say, in effect, “See, this has nothing to do with race, or gender, or even ideology. We just want the next president to pick Scalia’s successor.”

Why do that? Perhaps the White House reads the politics differently. It may also be that Obama’s taking a longer view: that he’s sensitive to the personal interests of judges like Kruger or Kelly, who would have faced severe exposure and professional risk, simply for the honor of being a political pawn. As simple as the case is for turning a young, minority judge into cannon fodder, if you’re that judge, you might be apprehensive about playing along and Obama might be apprehensive about damaging the career of such a promising jurist. Which is to say that the “right” move here may have been too cynical to get buy-in from a risk-averse professional with Supreme Court ambitions, or from a former constitutional law professor who’s sensitive to those concerns.

It could also be the case that Obama wants to fill the seat himself, and believes this Senate is much likelier to confirm Garland (perhaps amid a Trump-induced panic) than an enigma or a reliable liberal.