Instead, the Republican establishment is left with Kasich as its standard-bearer: a candidate who not only has an anything but purely populist or conservative record, but also has little money or campaign organization. Kasich lacks the photogenic panache and occasional eloquence of Rubio. He has none of the wealthy donors whom Bush and Rubio rallied to their cause. And so far, he’s won just one state—his own.

New TV commercials flooded the airwaves leading up the crucial super (duper) Tuesday primaries on March 15—and a few new ones have aired since, targeting the Arizona primary on March 22. We’ve analyzed the ten most notable spots from this week and last, and listed the rest below. You can see every presidential spot that’s aired in this campaign cycle at the New Republic’s 2016 Campaign Ad Archive.

Marco Rubio: “Basic”

Type: Attack ad

Who Paid for It? Conservative Solutions, a super PAC supporting Marco Rubio

Reach: Aired in Florida

Impact: Conservative Solutions was really reaching for a catchy tagline in this attack ad on Ohio Governor John Kasich. The commercial begins with the awkward line: “Here’s the basic on John Kasich.” Why not say “the basics on John Kasich,” rather than throwing grammatical correctness to the wind?

Donald Trump: “ John Kasich: All Talk No Action”

Type: Attack



Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in Ohio

Impact: This ad likely had little impact in Ohio, where voters were already well aware that their governor worked for Lehman Brothers before the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, the ad was only up on Ohio television for a few hours before New Day for America, the super PAC supporting John Kasich, got it removed, pointing out that the spot did not, as required by law, include the “paid for by Donald Trump” disclaimer at the end. Trump usually puts his disclaimers at the beginning of his ads, but he had never gotten in trouble for that choice before.

Donald Trump: “Corrupt Marco”

Type: Attack ad

Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in Florida

Impact: This ad dredged up old accusations that have dogged Rubio since his days in the Florida state House: that he switched a vote after selling his house to the mother of a lobbyist, and that he used GOP credit cards for personal expenses. These allegations have been bandied around for years without materially damaging Rubio; most likely, Trump just wanted something to make it look like he was fighting back against Rubio and the other outside groups that were pouring millions into campaign ads aimed at stopping Trump in Florida.

John Kasich: “Rise”

Type: Biographical ad



Who Paid for It? The Kasich campaign

Reach: Aired in Ohio

Impact: With its images of Ohioans taking the first steps on the moon and inventing the lightbulb, this uplifting ad is classic John Kasich—reassuring, uplifting, and optimistic. By repeating the words “we” and “our,” the narrator reminds viewers that Kasich is one of them.

Ted Cruz: “Corporate Welfare King”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Keep the Promise I, a super PAC supporting Ted Cruz

Reach: Aired in Florida

Impact: Ted Cruz famously campaigned against corn subsidies in Iowa, and in this ad, he took on the big sugar industry in Florida with an attack aimed at Marco Rubio. The message itself is a little hard to follow: First the narrator says that Rubio gives tax dollars to billionaires, then he says that Big Sugar bankrolls his campaign, and lastly he asserts that Rubio and Hillary Clinton are the same kind of politician. But the ad does have some nifty slow-motion shots of sugar being poured into white drifts that makes it look a little like this scene from Scarface.

Our Principles PAC: “Quotes”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Our Principles PAC, an unaffiliated Republican PAC devoted to attacking Donald Trump

Reach: Aired in Florida

Impact: Our Principles PAC and several other #NeverTrump groups bombarded the Sunshine State with attack ads assailing Trump for his failed business endeavors, like Trump University and the Trump Tower in Tampa. But this may have been their most savage attempt to sink his campaign. That said, Trump supporters are primarily men, which makes you wonder whether this commercial—which scrolls through some pretty repugnant things that Trump has reportedly said about women in the past—would have done much to deter his base.

Bernie Sanders: “Stood with American Workers”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in Ohio and Illinois

Impact: This ad latched onto the argument that Sanders used to pull off a startling upset in Michigan on March 8: that international trade deals like the TPP are responsible for the job losses throughout the Rust Belt. The ad lists the numbers of jobs that each recent trade deal cost American workers. But the problem with commercials that throw a slew of figures at viewers is that you never really know where the figures are coming from, or exactly how they relate to you.

Bernie Sanders: “ Tenemos Familias”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired once, nationwide on Univision at 8:48 p.m., Thursday, March 10

Impact: The Sanders campaign excels at ads like this one: longer videos, beautifully shot, featuring a charismatic narrator. Sanders previously used this format in an ad called “It’s Not Over,” which featured Eric Garner’s daughter talking about the candidate’s commitment to racial justice. These commercials are more poignant and memorable than an ordinary campaign ad. They leave a lasting impression—even though this ad only aired once.

Bernie Sanders: “Bull”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in Arizona

Impact: Both Democratic candidates are doubling down on Arizona, releasing new campaign ads targeting the state before its primary next Tuesday. In this one, Sanders goes after Wall Street, playing on the fact that Arizonans were especially hard hit in the housing crisis. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona congressman, is a persuasive spokesperson for Sanders because he diverges slightly from the usual talking points about Wall Street and lets his anger with financial executives shine through with lines like, “They know they’re not getting bull from him,” and “You’ve not only stood up to them, you’ve gotten in their face.”

Hillary Clinton: “Better”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Arizona

Impact: In contrast to the militant overhaul of Wall Street that Sanders promises in his Arizona ad, Clinton offers a more straightforward pledge in hers: I’ll make schools better (also, I enjoy hugging kids). It illustrates the divide between Sanders voters, who, like Grijalva in “Bull,” are really angry, and Clinton voters, who want to check off more centrist agenda items like preschool for every child and reforms to the student-loan system.

