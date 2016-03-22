Now that a Sanders presidency is once again a distant longshot, however, his reticence to engage with global affairs represents a true failure of imagination. By ceding dominion over foreign policy to Clinton, Sanders is not only depriving the country of a perspective it desperately needs, but also undermining the rest of his platform. Earlier this month, I argued that Sanders has articulated the implicit basis for a robust, even radical, recalibration of U.S. power. As he forges ahead in a campaign whose function, increasingly, will be to expand the political horizon, it falls to him to flesh that vision out—if not for the good of the United States, or the millions of people around the world whose lives are subjected to the consequences of its policies, then at least for the sake of his revolution.

A quirk of the Sanders campaign is that the more remote its prospects become, the greater its clarity of purpose. Does Sanders really want to be president? It’s never been entirely clear. But in the aftermath of the March 15 contests, the answer is largely irrelevant. The electoral math, in a way, has resolved the essential ambiguity of Sanders’s candidacy for him.

To his credit, Sanders seemed to anticipate his present situation weeks before it had fully coalesced. On March 1, the night of the first Super Tuesday, he laid the groundwork for what has since emerged as the prevailing logic for his continued presence in the race. “Thirty-five states remain,” he told an audience of supporters in his home state of Vermont, “and we are going to take our fight for economic justice, for social justice, for environmental sanity, and for a world of peace to every one of those states.”

Sanders can take credit for having meaningfully and demonstrably dragged Clinton closer to each of the lofty goals he laid out that night—except the one toward which Clinton is most in need of dragging. A President Clinton would exert more control over foreign policy than any other aspect of her agenda. The intellectual authors of Washington’s bipartisan militaristic consensus have already latched onto her campaign. And there’s reason to believe the neocon cohort would, too, in the ever more likely event that Donald Trump—who this week revealed to The Washington Post that he would take “an unabashedly noninterventionist approach to world affairs”—emerges as his party’s nominee. Clinton and Trump’s dueling speeches at this week’s annual AIPAC conference foreshadow a general election in which the Democrat will be able to stake a stronger national defense claim than the Republican, a first since John F. Kennedy beat up on Richard Nixon over the imaginary Soviet “missile gap.”

Another incident in the Miami debate showed just how far the political needle has shifted, and how little Sanders has done to push back in the opposite direction. Sanders was asked to comment on an interview he gave in 1985, praising the Nicaraguan Sandinista government and likening the Reagan administration’s dogged—and illegal—support of contra death squads to the blundered, U.S. proxy invasion of Cuba in 1961. Sanders’s answer was tellingly convoluted, starting with an unorthodox survey of CIA skullduggery in Latin America and ending with a rather uninspired concession that, yes, Cuba is in fact an “authoritarian undemocratic country.” Clinton’s follow-up, by comparison, was as precise as it was dishonest: