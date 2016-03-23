Which of these is a substantial burden? A law that results in the closure of abortion clinics and requires women to travel hundreds of miles to exercise their constitutional rights? Or a regulation requiring employers to fill out a form to claim a religious accommodation? This question is at the heart of two of the biggest cases being heard by the Supreme Court this year: one on Texas’s strict new abortion laws, argued earlier this month, and a challenge to the Affordable Care Act and its contraceptive-related provisions that will be discussed at oral arguments today.

In Whole Women’s Health v. Hellerstedt, the plaintiffs argue that Texas’s onerous abortion regulations would destroy the basic infrastructure that women rely on to exercise their constitutional right to abortion. In Zubik v. Burwell, religiously affiliated employers object to filling out a form needed to opt out of the ACA’s contraceptive coverage requirement, claiming that it imposes a substantial and unjustified burden on the free exercise of religion in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

When the decisions in these cases are handed down, the Court’s analysis of what kinds of burdens or obstacles are substantial will take center stage. While both cases are expected to divide the justices, the question of substantial burden or obstacle shouldn’t.

In Whole Woman’s Health, the forced closure of more than 75 percent of the state’s abortion clinics—exponentially increasing the burden on thousands of women—is a substantial obstacle by any definition of the term. Thanks to the forceful questioning of the Court’s female justices during oral argument in early March, the state’s medical-based justifications were exposed time and again as mere pretense for a sweeping anti-abortion agenda. States should not have the authority, in the words of conservative law professor Richard Epstein, to “covertly overturn a constitutional decision by imposing high hurdles on the right to abortion that only abortion opponents think necessary for the women whom they wish to deny the right to abortion.”