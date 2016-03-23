Batman v Superman was written by two men capable of telling an entertaining story. Chris Terrio won an Oscar for his Argo screenplay, and David S. Goyer helped on the story for all three Dark Knight films. But Batman v Superman has all the problems of a reboot mixed with everything that’s annoying about films forced to fit into an existing cinematic universe. Not only do we have to yet again be reminded that Wayne is Haunted By His Past, we have to cram in all the meaningful supporting characters and themes connected to each superhero so that fans won’t feel shortchanged. (Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane, and Kevin Costner all reprise their roles from Man of Steel—in most cases, you will be hard-pressed to recall what they’re doing in this movie.)

But this film’s greatest failing is that no one on the creative team ever stopped to remember an important point: It would be pretty damn sweet to have a movie that contains both Batman and Superman. (Were none of these people ever a twelve-year-old boy? In theory, that’s the target audience, yes?) The Marvel films have always emphasized geeky fun far more than their DC brethren, so it was little surprise that writer-director Joss Whedon injected a nerdy enthusiasm into his Avengers movies: Deep down, he knew that the sheer pleasure of watching Iron Man riff off Captain America struck a primal, invisible chord with plenty of self-respecting comic book lovers. But you’ll get no such fun from Batman v Superman: Snyder and his writers are too busy convincing themselves they have significant things to say about American democracy, the fear of terrorist attacks, xenophobia, and the pain of losing one’s parents. (Don’t forget, Superman’s got that issue just like the Caped Crusader does.)

If any of these potentially resonant themes landed, then perhaps Batman v Superman could be the sorrowful, profoundly felt tragedy it desperately aspires to be. But that would require a filmmaker more nuanced than Snyder. Since 300, he’s preferred staging action sequences as if they were slow-motion, large-canvas works—like paintings of battle scenes that move at one-fourth speed—which gives them a ludicrously grandiose feel that’s both ridiculous and stirring. But he’s never been capable of getting decent performances from his actors, and so they’re often left to their own devices.

That can be the only explanation for how drab Affleck is as Wayne and how shockingly bad Eisenberg is as Luthor. Meant to portray Gotham’s billionaire playboy as an aging man, Affleck looks to have put on a little weight for the role and lets his hair go grey at the temples—plus, his Batman doesn’t bother shaving the five-o’clock shadow when he puts on the mask—but the actor never articulates his character’s spiritual emptiness. Mostly, he just mopes and talks low. As for Eisenberg, it’s initially funny that this Lex Luthor is some trust-fund twit who wears sneaks with rumpled suits. (He’s what Mark Zuckerberg would have been if he truly was evil.) But Eisenberg, usually superb at conveying insecurity and hyper-intelligence simultaneously, brings only a succession of grating tics to the role, failing to suggest Luthor’s mental duress or his twitchy genius. His face is eminently punchable, though.

There are a few trademark Snyder touches. We see plenty of chiseled abs and well-sculpted muscles, everything is shot in his charcoal-gray palette, and some of the epic slow-mo shots can still be arresting. But on the whole, Batman v Superman is a movie that doesn’t make sense being told by people who want to overwhelm us with their shows of psychological complexity. A larger plot occasionally presents itself—Wayne is curious about the identity of a mysterious woman (Gal Gadot) who keeps popping up when he’s investigating Luthor—but the film’s principal focus is upping the reasons why Batman hates Superman and why the human race starts to turn on Superman, which makes Superman all sad and convinces him that Earth is filled with a bunch of mean jerks who don’t appreciate him.