Ted Cruz Is a Damn Good Actor

One secret to these ads’ success in Wisconsin might be familiarity: They strongly resemble the commercials that have helped Governor Scott Walker win two elections (and one recount) in Wisconsin—ads in which Walker talked directly to viewers about job creation or abortion from what looked like his living room.

More important, many Wisconsin Republicans are clearly looking for an antidote to Trumpism. The state’s unusually influential conservative radio hosts are bemoaning Trump on the airwaves. Charlie Sykes, for example, says Wisconsinites are “not buying the vulgar buffoonery that Trump is selling”—and the polls, including a recent one showing Cruz with a ten-point edge in the state, indicate that he’s on to something. Meanwhile, the Ted Cruz that Wisconsin TV viewers are seeing looks like Trump’s polar opposite—no vulgarity, no buffoonery, no celebrity, no insult-shouting. Just Ted Cruz, vastly underrated actor, performing sincerity, and performing it very well.

While there were some commercials airing in New York this week, in the long build-up to its April 19 primary, Wisconsin—which votes next Tuesday—was the state most bombarded with new ads. We’ve analyzed ten ads that debuted this week and listed the rest below. You can see every presidential campaign ad that’s run during this cycle at the New Republic’s 2016 Campaign Ad Archive.

John Kasich: “Nose”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? New Day for America, the super PAC supporting John Kasich

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin as part of a $500,000 ad buy

Impact: This ad includes what may be the single most disturbing image this presidential cycle: Cruz’s nose growing so long and creeping around his neck that it eventually strangles him in a fleshy, nasal noose. It’ll surely strike fear into the hearts of children everywhere—not to mention ruin Pinocchio for good.

This week’s other ad from New Day for America: “Again”

Ted Cruz: “Opportunity”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin

Impact: Ted Cruz sometimes seems like he’s straining for rhetorical flourishes in his campaign ads—to wit, from this one, “machinists with callouses on their hands,” “people place solutions over slogans,” and “courageous conservatives reigniting the promise of America.” Please lay off the alliteration, TrusTed.



Ted Cruz: “Walker”

Type: Endorsement ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin

Impact: One awkward politician endorses another. Scott Walker and Ted Cruz are a match made in heaven. They both try to frame themselves as plainspoken, average Americans. They even look somewhat similar with their thinning, dark hair. Walker’s endorsement should pack a sizable punch in the Badger State, where the Wisconsin governor is still popular among Republicans.

Ted Cruz: “Every Day Fighter”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin as part of a $350,000 ad buy

Impact: The car shop featured in this Cruz spot is a picturesque Republican idyll—a small business decked out with American flags, old cars, and strapping white men. No wonder the campaign chose to film it here.

Ted Cruz: “Tax Plan”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin as part of a $350,000 ad buy



Impact: This is another earnest Ted Cruz ad set to music, notable mainly because the narrator says his tax plan would “END the IRS” and insists on drawing a bold X over IRS in case we didn’t already get the message.

Ted Cruz: “Worried”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin as part of a $350,000 ad buy



Impact: Yet another earnest Ted Cruz ad set to music! While the message isn’t particularly memorable, the impression of Cruz that it leaves with viewers—that he’s thoughtful, concerned, and relatively sympathetic—is what might make the difference when the Texas senator goes head-to-head with Donald Trump in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Club for Growth: “Math”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Club for Growth, an anti-tax group that has endorsed Ted Cruz

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin as part of a $1 million ad buy

Impact: This ad from the makes the same argument that conservatives have been trotting out whenever they want Kasich to leave the race: That he’ll never come anywhere close to the 1,237 delegates he would need to win the nomination outright.

It’s a valid point! But this ad frames the issue as “math,” and then does no math whatsoever, apart from piling two little blocks on one another.

Ted Cruz: “Kasich Won’t Play”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Trusted Leadership PAC, an outside group supporting Ted Cruz

Reach: Aired in Wisconsin

Impact: Tired sports cliches are a fixture in political campaigns, but this ad takes ‘em to a new level. It photoshops the dweeby Ohio governor John Kasich into various athletic settings, including one animated image of Xs and Os moving around a basketball court drawn on a chalkboard.



Hillary Clinton: “New York”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in New York

Impact: This ad, which takes viewers around New York City from Ellis Island to a deli counter, is the first time Hillary Clinton has directly taken on Donald Trump in a campaign ad. Her message is simple: “New York values” really mean inclusivity and multiculturalism, not bigotry and xenophobia.

