Does Ben Carson have buyer’s remorse?

The Trump campaign can dig through the bullshit all it wants, but last week was no good, very bad, and horrible. Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was arrested for manhandling a female reporter and Trump’s over-the-top defense of Lewandowski, which included wild accusations about the reporter, backfired. Then Trump, attempting to answer a question about abortion, made it painfully obvious that he does not understand the abortion debate at all. To top it all off, the people of Wisconsin, who are holding a primary on Tuesday, appear to detest him.

Ben Carson, who endorsed Trump after possibly making an illegal quid pro quo agreement involving a cabinet position, seems to be feeling the heat. Asked to explain his endorsement of Trump, who once compared him to a child molester, Carson fumbled: