Even Conservatives Agree on Obama’s Immigration Powers. Will the Supreme Court?

First, DAPA opponents contend that DHS lacks authority to “categorically” defer removal of parents of citizens and permanent residents (as long as they lack criminal records or other indications of threats to the public interest) as a class. But, as Professor Prakash has caustically observed, the president “can announce rules to be used in the exercise of discretion, rather than leaving enforcement to chance or to the varied enforcement priorities of individual immigration officers.” Specifically, DAPA’s prescription of deferred action treatment for particular groups is hardly novel. As the late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in a 1999 decision, “the Executive has discretion to abandon” deportations, noting that at the time the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 was enacted, the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) “had been engaging in a regular practice (which had come to be known as ‘deferred action’) of exercising that discretion for humanitarian reasons or simply for its own convenience.” DAPA opponents assert that such “deferred action” initiatives were too small in scale to serve as precedent for Obama’s actions. But the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations created a functionally equivalent Family Fairness program, designed to protect from deportation what the government estimated as approximately 40 percent of undocumented aliens in the U.S. at that time—the same percentage eligible for deferred action treatment under DAPA.

Second, DAPA opponents assert or insinuate that the program is defective because its enforcement priorities and techniques are codified in writing. But in thus making its approach transparent, DHS has specifically followed directions from Congress, including prominent Republicans. In 1999, 28 members of the House, including four former Judiciary Committee chairs (three of them Republicans), sent to Attorney General Janet Reno and INS Commissioner Doris Meissner a letter expressing concern that increased funding had inappropriately been used to deport “law-abiding” legal permanent residents and family members of U.S. citizens. The letter went on to state that “INS District Directors ... require written guidelines, both to legitimate in their eyes the exercise of discretion and to ensure that their decisions to initiate or terminate removal proceedings are not made in an inconsistent manner.” INS followed up with a public written delineation of agency removal priorities to be applied in individual cases. After 2002, when INS became absorbed in the new DHS, subsequent regimes continued to refine that written guidance, leading eventually to the Obama administration’s DAPA program.

Finally, opponents impugn DAPA because the new program authorizes its beneficiaries to apply for work authorization. But the authority for deferred action recipients to work, enroll in Social Security, and receive certain other work-related benefits comes not from DAPA, but from Reagan administration regulations subsequently endorsed by lopsided bipartisan congressional majorities in 1986 legislation. Shortly thereafter, the Reagan administration denied a request to repeal its employment authorization regulation and it has since then been available to, and repeatedly used by, recipients of deferred action treatment, such as those covered by DAPA.