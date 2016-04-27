When two of the most famous men in the world meet under the strangest of circumstances, what else is there to do but make a movie about them? On this episode of the podcast, film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch watch and discuss Elvis & Nixon, starring Kevin Spacey as Richard Nixon and Michael Shannon as Elvis Presley, as they reimagine the bizarre 1970 meeting of the President and the King.

Grierson also briefly reviews Tom Hanks in A Hologram for the King, based on the novel by Dave Eggers, and the Snow White sequel/prequel The Huntsman: Winter’s War. Should you see these new releases? Grierson lets you know.

And finally, this week’s Reboot section features conversations about two very different films: the 1974 thriller Parallax View, and the 2011 hit Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, directed by the nearly-flawless David Fincher. Do you want to hear a movie you love talked about on the show? All you have to do is review the podcast on iTunes and include the name of a favorite film, and it could be selected as the next Reboot pick.

