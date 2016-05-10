The 10 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at Cannes This Year

Kicking off on Wednesday, the 69th Cannes Film Festival looks to be as stacked with potential gems as any edition in recent memory. Of the 21 films in competition for the prestigious Palme d’Or, which has gone in recent years to Blue Is the Warmest Color and The Tree of Life, three are from directors who have already won the prize at least once—and that’s to say nothing of returning festival favorites like Nicolas Winding Refn, Pedro Almodóvar, and Park Chan-wook.

Cannes is more than its competition slate, of course—the festival’s Un Certain Regard and the parallel sections Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week will contain some treats as well—but the Palme contenders dominated my choice for the movies I’m most excited to see. Narrowing it down to ten films wasn’t easy, but since we already spotlighted The BFG, Café Society, The Neon Demon, and The Nice Guys in our summer movie preview, I decided to skip over those and focus instead on films that may not ring a bell yet.

American Honey

A movie about teens wandering across America in pursuit of adventure and escape might seem pedestrian. But when English filmmaker Andrea Arnold is behind the camera, my curiosity is piqued. The director of Red Road and Fish Tank, who won a Best Live Action Short Film Oscar for 2003’s Wasp, Arnold has assembled a cast that includes Sasha Lane, critical lightning-rod Shia LaBeouf, and Riley Keough, who has been flat-out phenomenal on Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience. A24—the smart studio behind Spring Breakers, Room, and Ex Machina—plans on releasing American Honey in the second half of this year, billing the film as “both an intimate coming-of-age story and a look at an American generation not playing by the rules.” Arnold’s movies have always observed outsiders with a compassionate, incisive specificity, so I’m hopeful that this film will transcend that potentially eye-rolling plot description.

Elle

It’s hard to know what’s more amazing: that Elle is director Paul Verhoeven’s first film since 2006’s Black Book; or that the last time he competed for the Palme d’Or, it was with Basic Instinct. The competition doesn’t usually make room for straight-up genre fare, but the festival makes exceptions for this man, who’s back with the tale of a business executive (played by two-time Cannes Best Actress winner Isabelle Huppert) who tries to track down the assailant who attacked her at home. Elle sounds juicy, thrilling, kinky, and strange—which is to say, it sounds like a Verhoeven movie.