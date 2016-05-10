The 10 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at Cannes This Year

The Salesman

Every year at Cannes, after the competition is announced, one or two last-minute additions will be accepted a week or so later, the festival essentially holding slots for movies that are rushing to be completed. This year, one such film is the latest from Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, who has recently established himself as a significant international filmmaker. His 2011 divorce drama A Separation won Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, and 2013’s The Past took home Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for Bérénice Bejo. (Adding to his reputation, his 2009 missing-person drama About Elly finally got a proper U.S. release last year, earning stellar reviews, and his 2006 film Fireworks Wednesday hit American theaters in March.) Not a lot is known about The Salesman—it’s either the story of a couple going through difficulties while on a tour of Death of a Salesman, or a tale of an apartment with a troubled history—but Farhadi’s precise observations about human frailty will probably be front and center as usual.



Sieranevada

The Romanian New Wave sounded its first major depth charge when The Death of Mr. Lazarescu screened at Cannes in 2005 as part of the festival’s Un Certain Regard, winning that section’s top prize. The filmmaker was Cristi Puiu, who is now back with Sieranevada, which sounds Lazarescu-like in its dramatization of an event that never quite takes place. Chronicling a successful doctor who’s attending a family reunion that will honor his father, who died a year earlier, Sieranevada is, according to Puiu, “a story about those who choose to escape into fiction and hide their fears behind ‘concrete reality’ when overwhelmed by a grief they cannot understand.” Considering how darkly humorous Lazarescu was, there’s more than a possibility Puiu will find the black comedy in this bleak scenario as well.

Toni Erdmann

2009’s Everyone Else is one of the best recent romantic dramas, ably dissecting that delicate moment during a new relationship when you and your lover decide to go on vacation together and everything falls apart. German writer-director Maren Ade hasn’t made a film since, which is why it’s so cheering that she’s returned with Toni Erdmann. That said, the vague plot description makes it very hard to know what kind of movie awaits us: It stars veteran actor Peter Simonischek as a father who decides to visit his distant adult daughter (Sandra Huller), determined to shake her out of a funk by unleashing a bunch of jokes. Is this a twisted dark comedy? A despairing drama? A little of both? After Everyone Else, Ade has as much leeway as she desires.