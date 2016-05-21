Neighbors 2: Equal Opportunity Idiocy

And so everything you saw in the first movie, you’ll see again in the sequel—just with a slight twist added, to remind you that you didn’t accidentally walk into a theater showing a movie from 2014. This time, it’s a sorority that moves in next door to the married couple. This time, Zac Efron’s character sides with the old fogies. This time, Rogen and Byrne infiltrate a tailgate party rather than a frat party. The movie takes everything that worked in the first film and does it over again, only with a little less inspiration and a lot less energy. There are many funny people in this movie, and you can see them grasping at air, trying to catch anything comic and wring what they can out of it. The energy level here is dangerously close to the two Hangover sequels, which were such obvious cash grabs that by the third film, I’m pretty sure you could see Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis flipping through their contracts to make sure they hadn’t accidentally signed up to do another one of these.

One of the more encouraging things about Rogen’s career has been how, despite his slacker image, he puts a little more thought into his stoner comedies than he necessarily has to. There’s always some sort of overarching theme, as well as a quiet insistence (probably from watching so many bad movies himself) on avoiding the easiest joke. That’s all gone here: His patter with Byrne, in particular, is strained and frantic, as if they just walked onto set and said, “Let’s try to be crazy like last time.” There’s a lot of empty improv in this Neighbors 2, scenes that have no real direction and no drive; the movie is all digression and shouted exposition.

Neighbors 2 also shuffles Dave Franco, the first film’s secret weapon, off to the side; it’s as if he was only available for one day of filming and had to cram it all in at once. (To be fair, his story has a clever twist that speaks to the film’s general progressive good cheer.) And Byrne, who was so good in the first film, barely gets a chance to do anything—which is particularly disappointing in a film that is ostensibly focused on sisterhood. For all those good intentions, the women in the sorority are far less sharply drawn than the frat brothers in the first film; Chloe Grace Moretz plays the right notes as the Efron-esque character, but there is no Franco sidekick alongside her. The feminist veneer just can’t mask the fact that no one involved in this movie is trying.