It’s a bad week for new releases, but a great week for old ones. This week, film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch grudgingly watch Warcraft, a blockbuster summer movie based on the popular video game World of Warcraft. “Every creative decision,” Grierson says in his review, “made me either angry, or apoplectic, or just confused and depressed.”

Then, for the weekly Reboot, the guys re-watch the 1993 Hughes brothers movie Menace II Society, the story of young black men trying to survive the Los Angeles streets. They also discuss the 1999 surrealist comedy Being John Malkovich, written by Charlie Kaufman and starring John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, and, of course, John Malkovich.

