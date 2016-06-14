Peter Beinart airs a concern I raised in late May: that as Republicans coalesce around Donald Trump, the media will revert to “defin[ing] objectivity as equidistance between the talking points of the two major parties,” and, in so doing, legitimize Trump’s alarming behavior.

Beinart identifies Trump’s escalating war on the press as both a tool Trump uses to pressure the media to conform, and an example of the kind of behavior that might become normalized unless the press itself resists the “both sides” temptation.

This is a real problem, and it’s critical that people positioned to work the refs be vigilant about any slippage.