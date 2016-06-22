Kids and grownups, listen up: On this week’s episode, Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the new Pixar movie Finding Dory, the studio’s sequel to its 2003 hit Finding Nemo. Ellen DeGeneres stars as the eponymous blue tang fish, trying to find her family while struggling with her chronic forgetfulness, and pulling Nemo and his dad along for the ride. “In a scary, frightening, terrible awful world,” Grierson says of the movie’s overarching lesson, “you have to be optimistic anyway.” They also share their top six Pixar movies of all time.

For the weekly Reboot section, the guys re-watch the 1998 Michael Bay blockbuster Armageddon, starring Bruce Willis as Self-Sacrificing Father, Ben Affleck as Oil Driller #2, Billy Bob Thorton as NASA, Liv Tyler as Worry, and Murderous Asteroid as Itself. Then, they take a more somber turn to the 2002 crime drama Road to Perdition, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Tom Hanks as Dark Tom Hanks.

