Every child knows that rule number one in fighting the dark side is to not succumb to the dark side. This week, it seems, Democrats and liberals have forgotten this lesson. In attempting to one-up their Republican rivals, they have employed two tropes usually found in the conservative playbook: trampling on civil liberties and demonizing the poor.

In the wake of the Orlando massacre, Democrats have pushed to restrict the sale of guns to those suspected of terrorism. This, on its face, would seem eminently reasonable. The problem is that they have hitched themselves to the FBI’s terrorism watch lists, which have been criticized for being inaccurate and constitutionally suspect.

House Democrats staged a sit-in to force a vote on gun control, focusing on two measures: one that would expand background checks and another that would allow the attorney general to stop people on terrorist watch lists from buying guns. The sit-in was a response to Senate Republicans blocking four gun control measures earlier this week, one of which, proposed by Senator Dianne Feinstein, would have given the Department of Justice the power to prevent the sale of a gun to anyone who has been investigated for terrorism-related activities by the federal government in the last five years. This essentially would have created one of the broadest terrorist watch lists to date.

As many have pointed out, watch lists are a very bad way to track terrorists. As the ACLU explained in a letter to the Senate: