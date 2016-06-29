Europeans have even less confidence in Donald Trump’s judgment than Americans.

Just nine percent of Europeans expressed confidence in his judgement on world affairs, according to a new survey by Pew Research. In contrast, 77 percent of Europeans said they were confident in President Obama’s handling of global events, and 59 percent said they trusted Iraq War supporter Hillary Clinton.

The poll is something of a rebuttal to Trump’s argument that, while Clinton may have more experience in foreign policy, he has better judgment. Not surprisingly, his support in Europe is higher among members of right-wing, anti-immigrant groups like Britain’s UKIP and Hungary’s Jobbik. Still, even among these groups, his support is quite low. And tellingly, his numbers align quite well with Vladimir Putin’s: “[P]eople who have confidence in Putin are more likely to express confidence in Trump,” Pew writes.