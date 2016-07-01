The Legend of Tarzan: What’s Wrong With a Little Monkey Business?

As the movie begins, Tarzan and Jane travel to the Congo, in part to put a heartbreaking miscarriage behind them. Led by Leon Rom (Christoph Waltz), a Belgian envoy with a secret agenda, Tarzan, Jane, and a salty American named George Washington Williams (Samuel L. Jackson) marvel at the untamed jungle animals and gorgeous, unspoiled landscapes—most of which were digitally constructed in such a way that you spend a lot of time distracted by the high-priced attempt at verisimilitude. But soon the wicked Leon takes Jane captive and sends Tarzan and George on a chase that will lead them into the teeth of a vicious tribe whose chief (Djimon Hounsou) wants Tarzan’s head on a pike.

The chief’s reasons for revenge are tied into The Legend of Tarzan’s dopey narrative gimmick. As we watch Tarzan battle jungle creatures en route to finding Jane, the movie cuts to brief flashbacks that flesh out important moments from his past: the day the apes found him; the moment he met Jane; the tragic incident that made him an enemy of this chief. Director David Yates wants to conjure an air of timeless, mythic grandeur, as if Tarzan’s whole life has been building to what’s waiting for him at movie’s end. But no matter how much Rupert Gregson-Williams’s score strains to suggest old-fashioned adventure and dark foreboding, The Legend of Tarzan never rouses itself from a generally somnolent vibe.

That’s largely due to how frightfully boring Tarzan is. The brainchild of writer Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan is commonly thought of as that dude in the loincloth swinging from tree to tree, he of such compact insights as “Me Tarzan, you Jane”—even though, really, he never uttered that much-quoted line. The Legend of Tarzan wants to elevate the character by giving him more nuance and soul, capturing him at a crossroads when he seems to have successfully reintegrated into European society but still feels the call of the wild. But Skarsgård has been given nothing to play. His Tarzan is the worst of both worlds: He’s a dreary European drip who’s also a sullen jungle warrior. Where Leon and his compatriots have no respect for the Congo’s indigenous people or majestic animals, Tarzan is deeply reverent, and the movie adopts his tone of hushed adoration, which mostly comes off like that one friend of yours who dutifully pays lip-service to the latest social ill as if reading a news story automatically means he cares more.