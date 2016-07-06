The Secret Life of Pets: Homeward Bound, But Lacking Charm

The movie stars Louis C.K. as the voice of Max, a terrier who adores his owner Katie (Ellie Kemper). Living in a Manhattan apartment, Max is always saddest when Katie takes off in the morning for work, leaving him to pine for her return later that evening. But borrowing a page from the Pixar playbook, The Secret Life of Pets reveals that, once the humans vamoose, the neighborhood pets socialize, including Gidget (Jenny Slate), a Pomeranian who has a thing for Max.

Max’s happy life gets upended, however, after Katie brings home an enormous rescue mutt named Duke (Eric Stonestreet). Predictably, Max resents that Duke is invading his territory, but after some convoluted circumstances, they must work together once they get separated from the local dog-walker, forced to get home safely while being pursued by a gang of tough, undomesticated animals led by the street-savvy bunny, Snowball (Kevin Hart).

Right there, you have the setup for a run-of-the-mill Pixar film, complete with feuding rivals (à la Toy Story) and a fantastical journey home. But The Secret Life of Pets lacks the inspiration—the “oh, man, wouldn’t it be fun if this happened?” inventiveness—that powers Pixar’s best creations. The studio’s brain trust doesn’t just dream up a fun environment for its films—those worlds are examined from a thousand different angles, milking each precise ecosystem for all its comedic and dramatic possibilities. The deeper you go into the world of a Pixar movie, the more surprises there are—part of the fun is waiting to see what clever idea the filmmakers will spring on you next. Whether it’s Finding Dory’s oddball running gag in which the characters keep bringing up Sigourney Weaver, or the discovery in Wall-E that the former head of the big-box company is played by a live-action Fred Willard, there are always little treats and twists that expand the premise beyond a one-joke idea.