Is this Chris Christie’s final indignity?

Given his doting attention and faithful service as a valet, Christie has been near the top of speculative Donald Trump VP shortlists for a while now. For the last several months he’s avoided his duties as governor of New Jersey to be Trump’s hostage, funny fat guy, and McDonald’s-fetcher, all qualities that Trump clearly values. But it seems like all the talk about Christie being Trump’s vice president is just talk: According to a report on NJ.com, Christie has little chance of becoming Trump’s running mate.

For one thing, Christie is too into Trump to be seen as vice president material: “Christie’s stout defense of Trump and unwillingness to criticize him may have backfired.” According to one source, “You want someone who’s willing to be a Devil’s advocate at times” and that is certainly not Christie, who is using Trump to fill the Bruce Springsteen-shaped hole in his heart. Perhaps picking up Trump’s orders at McDonald’s had the opposite effect Christie hoped: It showed him to be a groveler, rather than a team-of-rivals-style player.