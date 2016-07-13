Outlier polls are (probably) going to get a ton of coverage over the next four months.

A new Quinnipiac poll has Hillary Clinton suddenly trailing Donald Trump by two points (43-41) in Pennsylvania and three (42-39) in Florida; she and Trump are also tied in Ohio with both garnering 41 percent of the vote.

For pretty obvious reasons, this is bad news for Clinton. These are states Clinton needs to win, and any polling that puts Trump ahead of her in any one of these states is cause for concern. The Quinnipiac survey, moreover, was taken after FBI Director James Comey slammed her for her “careless” use of email servers, which means it could be taken as proof that Clinton’s issues with trustworthiness are affecting her campaign.



But the poll is also an outlier. Quinnipiac’s polling has leaned toward Republicans, according to Nate Silver. An NBC poll released shortly after Quinnipiac showed a tight contest in Ohio, but Clinton up by nine percentage points in Pennsylvania: