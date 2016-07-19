Bored in Cleveland

It was 11:28 Monday night, just beyond the security perimeter at the Quicken Loans Arena, and Republicans fleeing the interminable politicians’ speeches that followed Melania Trump’s debut were greeted by a spectacle: more than a dozen Cleveland police clustered in formation around a single skinny protester, with 30 or 40 people standing around gawking, certain something was happening or was about to happen. Three more police personnel angled in with digital cameras, recording the incident; three young people in yellow T-shirts reading “Legal Observer,” well, observed. Finally the protester muttered something about “all you assholes,” and things began to disperse. A pedestrian passed appropriate judgment: “All this for some drunk asshole with a bullhorn.”



Nice symbolism for the first day of the Republican convention. When I announced I’d be traveling to Cleveland to cover the event, it soon became a matter of obsessive fascination for my friends and family on Facebook: “Bring a bulletproof vest,” one person after another half-jokingly advised. Readers of my books expressed their gratitude the historian would be there to record what all agreed would be truly historic. The day came. My mother texted me: “The convention seems like there is a lot to write about.”

By then I had already been through security, an experience no different or perhaps even milder than the three previous Republican conventions I’d attended, and had already been pleased to observe that the scene outside the perimeter felt relaxed—quite the contrast to New York in 2004, where police vans rounding up dissidents seemed to be everywhere; Saint Paul in 2008, where the militarized police presence was especially ostentatious and the security zone you had to traverse before entering was exhaustingly colossal; and Tampa in 2012, where I took out my recorder to do an interview some 50 yards from the arena and was immediately set upon by a security guard who chased me away, saying I was on private property where no interviews were permitted. Those cities were the ones savoring of fascism. Cleveland, though, feels like a festival.

But you can’t say that on TV: The story everyone’s desperate to tell is one of cataclysm, foreboding, “chaos.” That was the word I read in headline after headline once I entered the hall around 5:30 about the doings an hour-and-a-half earlier, when things briefly went jiggy for 90 minutes as the pathetic #nevertrump remnant attempted to force a recorded vote that might have embarrassed Trump, and the chair deployed some subterfuge to derail them. I watched the video of the “chaos” and sighed. A similar kerfuffle over a voice vote versus a roll call—this on the question of Israel/Palestine—ruffled the smooth functioning of the Democratic Convention last time, and some business about a rules insurgency by supporters of Ron Paul at the Republican gathering, too, but in 2012 these hiccups didn’t get saturation coverage. They hardly got any coverage. But then, in 2012, the narrative wasn’t that we were witnessing the Most. Insane. Convention. Ever.