Bored in Cleveland

By then I had already been through security, an experience no different or perhaps even milder than the three previous Republican conventions I’d attended, and had already been pleased to observe that the scene outside the perimeter felt relaxed—quite the contrast to New York in 2004, where police vans rounding up dissidents seemed to be everywhere; Saint Paul in 2008, where the militarized police presence was especially ostentatious and the security zone you had to traverse before entering was exhaustingly colossal; and Tampa in 2012, where I took out my recorder to do an interview some 50 yards from the arena and was immediately set upon by a security guard who chased me away, saying I was on private property where no interviews were permitted. Those cities were the ones savoring of fascism. Cleveland, though, feels like a festival.

But you can’t say that on TV: The story everyone’s desperate to tell is one of cataclysm, foreboding, “chaos.” That was the word I read in headline after headline once I entered the hall around 5:30 about the doings an hour-and-a-half earlier, when things briefly went jiggy for 90 minutes as the pathetic #nevertrump remnant attempted to force a recorded vote that might have embarrassed Trump, and the chair deployed some subterfuge to derail them. I watched the video of the “chaos” and sighed. A similar kerfuffle over a voice vote versus a roll call—this on the question of Israel/Palestine—ruffled the smooth functioning of the Democratic Convention last time, and some business about a rules insurgency by supporters of Ron Paul at the Republican gathering, too, but in 2012 these hiccups didn’t get saturation coverage. They hardly got any coverage. But then, in 2012, the narrative wasn’t that we were witnessing the Most. Insane. Convention. Ever.

The story everyone’s desperate to tell is one of cataclysm, foreboding, “chaos.”

“Weirder Than You Thought It Would Be,” reads this morning’s headline on Talking Points Memo: I don’t think so. They’re all weird, conventions. People are tittering about Scott Baio’s pro-Trump speech, but D-list celebrities provide unintentional comic relief at every Republican convention. (Last time it was an ensemble member from the TV show Northern Exposure, which hadn’t been on the air for 17 years.) And, oof, those awful pop stars the organizers manage to coax by hook and crook onto a Republican stage! (This year it was an evangelical Christian Mumford & Sons rip-off with a lead singer who sang out of tune, then rapped.)