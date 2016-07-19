The Republican Party Is Pushing Trump Toward a War With Black Lives Matter

Despite his history of inflammatory, racist rhetoric, there are times when Donald Trump can be circumspect. This election cycle, he’s focused most of his bigotry on immigrants, whether the undocumented from Mexico or Muslims from the Middle East (or judges from Indiana). He’s been a bit more careful in how he treats African-Americans—not tolerant, exactly, but also not calling for a wall around Chicago either.

To judge by the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, though, Trump might have to give up even the limited solicitude he’s shown Black America. On the issue 0f black-white relations, it seems like the GOP is to the right of Trump, and that party members are raring for a fight against Black Lives Matter and the newly resurgent civil rights movement.

To be sure, Trump has a sordid history in this area. He and his father both ran into legal trouble for refusing to rent to black tenants in the 1970s. In 1989, Trump paid for an ad calling for the execution of five black teens wrongly convicted of rape. And in 2011, Trump launched his current political iteration as a darling of the Republican right by proclaiming his doubts about President Barack Obama’s citizenship. And in April 2015, before declaring his candidacy, he said, “Our great African American president hasn’t exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are happily and openly destroying Baltimore.”

Still, as a 2016 candidate, Trump has sent a mixed message on black-white racism. He’s tweeted out fake crimes statistics that falsely made it look like African Americans were responsible for most murders of white people, and he flirted with David Duke. But in an interview earlier this month with the Associated Press, he balanced a call for “law and order” with acknowledgements that the criminal justice system is flawed. About the killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, Trump said, “I thought they were horrible, horrible to witness. Whether that’s a lack of training or whatever, but I thought they were two incidents that were absolutely horrible to witness.” In his ham-fisted way, Trump has sought to use celebrity friends like Mike Tyson, Don King, and Omarosa for outreach to African-Americans.