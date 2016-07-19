The Republican Party Is Pushing Trump Toward a War With Black Lives Matter

To be sure, Trump has a sordid history in this area. He and his father both ran into legal trouble for refusing to rent to black tenants in the 1970s. In 1989, Trump paid for an ad calling for the execution of five black teens wrongly convicted of rape. And in 2011, Trump launched his current political iteration as a darling of the Republican right by proclaiming his doubts about President Barack Obama’s citizenship. And in April 2015, before declaring his candidacy, he said, “Our great African American president hasn’t exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are happily and openly destroying Baltimore.”

Still, as a 2016 candidate, Trump has sent a mixed message on black-white racism. He’s tweeted out fake crimes statistics that falsely made it look like African Americans were responsible for most murders of white people, and he flirted with David Duke. But in an interview earlier this month with the Associated Press, he balanced a call for “law and order” with acknowledgements that the criminal justice system is flawed. About the killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, Trump said, “I thought they were horrible, horrible to witness. Whether that’s a lack of training or whatever, but I thought they were two incidents that were absolutely horrible to witness.” In his ham-fisted way, Trump has sought to use celebrity friends like Mike Tyson, Don King, and Omarosa for outreach to African-Americans.

On the first night of the Republican convention, though, some of the loudest applause went to speakers who went after Black Lives Matter, notably Milwaukee Sheriff David A. Clark, Jr. (who proclaimed “Blue Lives matter in America” and celebrated the acquittal of a Baltimore officer in the death of Freddie Gray), former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Senate candidate Darryl Glenn of Colorado. Clark and Glenn are both African-Americans, and thus implicitly reassured the audience that opposing the agenda of Black Lives Matter wasn’t racism. Indeed, Clark acknowledged this fact when he said, “Somebody with a nice tan has to say this: All lives matter.” (These remarks were apparently ad-libbed since they didn’t appear on the printed version of the speech.)