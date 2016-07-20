Don’t Think Twice: Say Yes to Distress

Don’t Think Twice, a new comedy from Mike Birbiglia, is the first movie I’ve ever seen to look at the universe of improv and take it seriously, for better or worse. It’s a movie willing to see improv, and its artisans, as the mad, self-destructive beautiful souls they are. The film takes a group of struggling actors—all improv actors are struggling— called “The Commune” and tracks their interactions, their ambitions, their limitations, and their insecurities. The film is about the bond between the kind of people who perform without a script in front of an audience every single night. Birbiglia’s tone is gentle and warm, but it doesn’t handle these people with kid gloves. There is a self-righteousness to mastering an art form that not only won’t make you rich, it won’t even pay the bills—self-sabotage is its own high, almost by design. What makes improv fun is the opposite of what gives you a career: “No” is the world of adulthood, “yes” is the fantasy to remain a kid forever.

The leader of The Commune is Miles (played by Birbiglia), a talented performer who, for all his dedication, just doesn’t necessarily have the it required to make it beyond improv. Still smarting from a failed audition for Weekend Live years before—the film’s obvious mirror of Saturday Night Live—Miles now teaches improv classes, leads his troupe, and sleeps with women far too young and inexperienced to see through him. He’s still a good guy, though, and he’s adored by his troupe, including the wayward son of a businessman who works at a Whole Foods to support his improv addiction (Chris Gethard), a woman who’s probably more talented than everyone in the group but can’t get out of her own way (Gillian Jacobs) and her boyfriend (Keegan-Michael Key), the clear star of the group whose burning ambition ultimately results in his being cast on Weekend Live. This call to the big leagues, inevitably, causes the rest of the group to reflect on their own places in the world—and their dedication to this weird art.



These are good people ferreting their lives away at the only thing they’ve ever cared about, and the movie has unquestioned affection for them.

The movie’s got a little too much plot, with complications involving a closing of a beloved theater and a Lorne Michaels-like character who skulks around like the angel of death. (Though I do prefer to believe Lorne Michaels is like this.) Some of the character traits feel sketched-in, as if there were only enough screen time to give everybody one thing to do—one has a sick dad, one is a cartoonist, one has wealthy parents who support her—but it gets the big stuff right, particularly in the way competitive creative people do their best to be supportive of friends who catch a big break, but who can’t help but rage internally about their own failings.