Mitch McConnell forgot that the perpetual Supreme Court vacancy is all about high-minded principle.

The Senate GOP’s stated intent to deny President Obama the opportunity to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created when Justice Antonin Scalia died has always been a thinly disguised power play. But it’s also always been an unpopular move, and to make life easier on senators facing reelection this year, the GOP conference has been at pains to insist the decision was rooted in high-minded principles and fake history.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell let that facade slip in Cleveland Tuesday night.