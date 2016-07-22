Note to Donald Trump: You’re on Fire, Stupid

For a moment there, it looked like he was going to pull it out one more time. Donald J. Trump, as he likes to call himself, got as beautiful a set-up as any presidential candidate ever has in the modern political era, a stunningly well-made video and an even more stunning and surprising introduction from Ivanka Trump, his Valkyrie-daughter, who managed to show real warmth and presence in doing what seemed impossible: humanizing her tough-talking dad as a concrete-covered marshmallow.

The moment was primed for a new Trump to come out to the podium and blow us away with a gentler, kinder persona. But instead, out swaggered Ozymandias again, with “wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command.” His speech, a long 75 minutes, was all the more wearing for being delivered in a pounding shout—broken only, when a protestor interrupted, for an Il Duce-like stroll around the podium showing off both of his brooding, pouting profiles.

On a night when the entire conservative edifice seemed to be crumbling, with Roger Ailes fleeing Fox News like the Ceaușescus trying to escape from Romania, The Donald had a chance to transform the entire race—and maybe even the course of his new party for years to come. Instead, the “law and order” candidate partied like it was 1968, or 1980, giving us the same old Republican same-old.

He never changed tone or mode, shouting in three-beat clips, unchanging, for the entire speech—all fiery authoritarian, drawing mostly groans of despair. He said he was the man who could do the job, asked nothing from his audience, and by the end of the night left the entire convention center with little to do. He barely spoke to his family and raced off stage. He’d be doing this alone, believe you him.