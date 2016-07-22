Note to Donald Trump: You’re on Fire, Stupid

On a night when the entire conservative edifice seemed to be crumbling, with Roger Ailes fleeing Fox News like the Ceaușescus trying to escape from Romania, The Donald had a chance to transform the entire race—and maybe even the course of his new party for years to come. Instead, the “law and order” candidate partied like it was 1968, or 1980, giving us the same old Republican same-old.

He never changed tone or mode, shouting in three-beat clips, unchanging, for the entire speech—all fiery authoritarian, drawing mostly groans of despair. He said he was the man who could do the job, asked nothing from his audience, and by the end of the night left the entire convention center with little to do. He barely spoke to his family and raced off stage. He’d be doing this alone, believe you him.

The whole week had been a disaster, even for the angry dissenters outside. On Wednesday, a protester moved to light an American flag on fire when a Cleveland police officer observed, “You’re on fire, stupid.” Inside and out of the Trump coronation in Ohio, self-immolation was the order of each day.