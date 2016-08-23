The Fog of Unknowing

While Danner acknowledges that many of Obama’s failings are rooted in Bush’s policies, because that is where the new president was forced to seed them, he largely overlooks the political realities Obama has faced, including a hostile Congress that has blocked any effort to close Guantanamo. He also pays too little attention to Obama’s attempts to end large military engagements and his decision not to wade into the thick of the Syrian civil war. But like other liberal critics of Obama—such as David Bromwich, who casts Obama’s whole presidency as “a large lost chance”—Danner is deeply disappointed in the president’s choices in the situations where he has had the authority to act on his own. Obama ordered that the United States would no longer torture, for instance, but failed to bring to justice those who perpetrated torture under Bush. He escalated the war in Afghanistan—now the longest official war in American history—and failed to halt the conflict when the escalation proved fruitless. Late in his presidency, he has lamented that extremism will not be defeated by force alone, but he has failed to find an alternative to the borderless shadow war of covert missile strikes and special forces raids that he greatly expanded.

This shadow war, too, is waged in ignorance. Who are the people we are attacking with missiles fired from drones? We don’t always know. Sometimes they merely match a “signature” of terrorist-like activities. Who have we actually killed with those bombs? We’re just not sure. The government’s calculus for determining enemy combatants comes damned close to stating that if they died, they must be terrorists. A legal framework now exists for assassinating American citizen terrorists abroad. The boundaries of the shadow war, over both space and time, are seemingly permanent known unknowns.

This legacy of perpetual ignorance will live on in the next administration. Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are likely to expand the war on terror in their own ways. Clinton’s record as a senator, secretary of state, and presidential candidate shows her to be willing to rely heavily on the overt military means by which conflict is waged. A fierce advocate of the disastrous intervention in Libya, she pressed inside the administration for a more forceful response to the Syria crisis. During her candidacy, she has called for the imposition of a no-fly zone over part of the country, a tack the Pentagon and defense analysts alike warn would represent a significant escalation and require tremendous resources, including tens of thousands of troops. Despite Trump’s claim that he opposed the Iraq War—though he in fact endorsed the effort before it was underway—he has promised not a slight escalation of Obama’s war on terror, but a full-on reversion to the greatest excesses of the Bush years. “I would bring back waterboarding,” he declared from a GOP debate stage in February. “And I would bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding.” The fact that Trump went on, after that declaration, to win the Republican nomination speaks to one of Obama’s greatest failings: He did not ensure that the precedents he set, either by action or inaction, put an end to the brutal and ineffective tactics of the war on terror.

POWER WARS: INSIDE OBAMA’S POST-9/11 PRESIDENCY by Charlie Savage Little, Brown and Company 784 pp., $30

Indeed, Obama not only continued many of Bush’s policies, he opted to root them in legislation and oversight by the courts. In Power Wars: Inside Obama’s Post-9/11 Presidency, Savage chronicles this course in meticulous detail. He lays out the argument that Obama is not a civil libertarian, but rather a purveyor of the rule of law. Where a civil libertarian might balk at assassinating Americans abroad without a trial, a president chiefly concerned with the rule of law seeks to ground the tactic in lengthy and, he hopes, sound legal opinions. The distinction is subtle, but it explains the fundamental paradoxes of Obama’s policies in the war on terror. While making cosmetic reforms amid a public debate, he preserved much of the surveillance state’s power; he sought (and failed) to find a specific legal underpinning for the shadow war; and he codified policies that paved the way for permanent, indefinite detention. Even under Savage’s illuminating construct, however, it is hard to fathom how a rule-of-law president could allow blatant violators of law at the highest levels of government—the authors of Bush’s torture policies—to go unpunished.