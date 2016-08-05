How Republican Efforts to Suppress the Vote Backfired Big Time

This has not exactly been a stellar year for democracy in America. But we have also seen some heartening victories for one of democracy’s core tenets: the right to vote. Over the last month, one federal court after another has struck down attempts by Republican legislatures to suppress the votes of racial minorities. Coming three years after the Supreme Court cut out the heart of the Voting Rights Act in the landmark decision Shelby County v. Holder, and less than a decade after the court tentatively upheld voter ID laws, this represents a remarkable turnaround.

The aggressiveness federal courts have shown in protecting the right to vote is, in part, a result of the new legal landscape created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. But it is also a reaction to egregious overreach by Republican legislators desperate to preserve their hold on power in the face of increasingly unfavorable demographics. This overreach may well cost them a particularly important vote on the high court: that of its lone moderate conservative, Anthony Kennedy.

To put the recent string of voting rights victories in perspective, it’s worth stepping back to the 2008 case Crawford v. Marion County Election Board. In that case, the Court upheld Indiana’s voter ID requirement, in an opinion that—surprisingly—was written by the great liberal Justice John Paul Stevens. The law required voters to show a valid Indiana photo ID, which critics said would disproportionately affect poor minority voters who generally vote Democratic.

It is becoming apparent, however, that Stevens’s plurality opinion was a masterful chess move. While the concurrence written by Scalia urged the Supreme Court to be very deferential to state election laws, Stevens’s qualified opinion said only that the Indiana law had not been proven to be discriminatory on its face, preserving the possibility that other similar statutes could be shown to be unconstitutional.