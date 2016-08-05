How Republican Efforts to Suppress the Vote Backfired Big Time

The cases of the past month were remarkable for different reasons. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision striking down North Carolina’s particularly draconian voter suppression law found that the statute was intentionally discriminatory. This is normally a difficult standard to meet, but given the facts, Judge Diana Motz had little difficulty reaching her conclusion. The day after the Shelby decision held that the state was not required to clear changes to its election laws with the Department of Justice, the North Carolina legislature requested race-based voting data. It proceeded to target African-American voters with, as Judge Motz put it, “almost surgical precision,” enacting five different measures that made it more difficult for them to vote.

Most of these changes—such as eliminating Sunday voting and reducing the time period for early voting—didn’t even pretend to have any electoral integrity, in contrast to voter ID laws, which are ostensibly about countering the nearly nonexistent problem of voter fraud. The only way North Carolina Republicans could have been more blatantly discriminatory would have been to show up at the ballot wearing white sheets, and a unanimous Fourth Circuit panel refused to look the other way.

The Fifth Circuit’s decision earlier in July striking down significant parts of a similar Texas law was also significant. This decision was more circumspect, declining to come down on whether the law was motivated by discrimination. Instead, it focused solely on whether the law disproportionately affected the ability of racial minorities to vote, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The court concluded, based on overwhelming evidence, that the law did have an illegal disparate impact, since racial minorities were more likely not to have the required ID and furthermore would have a harder time obtaining it.