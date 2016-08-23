After last week’s run of six new releases, Will and Tim settle down this week and dig deep into Todd Phillips’ War Dogs and debate Werner Herzog’s Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World. Turns out: They disagree on both!

Then, in their Reboot section, in which they talk about 1979's beloved midwestern sports movie Breaking Away, which leads into an oddly philosophical discussion of their shared Midwestern hometown Mattoon, Illinois.



Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit griersonleitch.com.


