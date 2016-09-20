Oliver Stone has a movie about nefarious deeds from the American government and, hey, look, a found footage horror film about the Blair Witch! It’s a very ‘90s episode of the Grierson & Leitch podcast as our critics discuss the two big releases of the week: Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley, and Blair Witch, Adam Wingard’s sequel to the 1999 film. They also discuss what Tim Grierson thought of the Toronto Film Festival, from which he has just returned. Then, in our Reboot section, Will and Tim chase each other down the streets of San Francisco as they delve into 1968’s Bullitt. Like every other human being who has seen that movie, they’ve been walking around pretending they’re Steve McQueen all week.



