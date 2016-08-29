Ten Movies We Can’t Wait to See at the Toronto Film Festival



Summer movie season is over, thank goodness, and now it’s time to bring on the awards contenders. There are three major festivals over the next several weeks, all of them unrolling plenty of promising new films. The Toronto Film Festival remains the best for one-stop shopping, combining the highlights of earlier festivals (Cannes and Berlin) with a large percentage of Venice and Telluride’s offerings. All told, this year’s edition is showing 296 features, including 228 that are making either their North American or world premiere.

So, how to choose? It’s not easy, but below are the ten films I’m most excited to check out. Fingers crossed we’ve got some gems in store for us.



Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

In the wake of the 2008 financial collapse, many Americans were rightly furious that none of the architects of the Wall Street disaster were indicted. Documentary filmmaker Steve James reminds us that one bank did get busted: Abacus chronicles the plight of New York City’s Abacus Federal Savings, a tiny, family-run institution that catered mostly to Chinese immigrants in the community. The director of Hoop Dreams and Life Itself has described the film as a David-and-Goliath battle between a vindictive Manhattan district attorney’s office and the Sung family, who were accused of mortgage fraud—even though they had played by the rules while many larger financial institutions got away scot-free.

American Pastoral

This adaptation of Philip Roth’s 1997 novel looks both very enticing and incredibly worrisome. On the plus side, the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, about American exceptionalism and one family’s fall from grace, is superb—and the film features a talented ensemble that includes Jennifer Connelly, Dakota Fanning, Uzo Aduba and David Strathairn. But the concern is that this is also the directorial debut of Ewan McGregor, who stars as Seymour “Swede” Levov, a man living a seemingly enviable life until tragedy strikes at the height of the Vietnam War. McGregor is a splendid actor, but translating Roth to the big screen is a tricky proposition for even veteran filmmakers. (This summer’s Indignation was one of the rare successes.) Nonetheless, anticipation is high for a film that could either be a major Oscar contender or a huge disappointment.