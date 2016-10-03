The Sexist Big Reveal

Assuming Gatti’s theory is true, nothing has been accomplished by revealing Ferrante’s “real” identity. He cannot explain why his piece exists because he believes his sexist animosity towards Ferrante’s success is justification enough. The piece reeks of entitlement and equivocation. Gatti claims the “financial clues speak for themselves,” which both begs the question of why they need to be publicly highlighted and elides his role in turning “clues” into evidence. He immediately seizes upon the translator’s marriage to suggest—as so many disgruntled and confused men before him have—that Ferrante is not the sole author of her own work and perhaps a man is responsible after all. (Of course a woman alone could never write books as imaginative and forceful as hers.) This is a claim made richer in irony by his preceding complaint that previous attempts to out Ferrante lacked “concrete evidence.” His evidence for raising the possibility of her phony authorship seems to be simply that she happens to know a man.

In her novels, men often brutishly quash the best opportunities that arise in the lives of women close to them.

He finds her “oddly public” for one who would like to keep her legal name unknown because she occasionally grants interviews and because, at the urging of her publishers, she released a book that doesn’t accurately depict her personal history. He’s particularly impressed with his ability to cite Ferrante’s own words, which appear in the book itself, confirming she will not actually reveal her background. (In a letter to her publishers making clear she is committed to her privacy, she says she finds lies “useful. . . when necessary.”) By admitting she isn’t going to tell us about herself, Gatti reasons—and please hear the heavy air quotes around that word—Ferrante has “relinquished her right to disappear.” Instead of finding this admirably self-effacing, her reticence to speak on herself becomes an act of hubris that merits punishment and correction. What it means to say that creative women “relinquish rights” when they insist on their privacy is that women are not allowed to participate in the public sphere and simultaneously set boundaries.

The gendered angle of this exposé is impossible to ignore, especially for anyone who has read Ferrante’s work itself. In her novels, men often brutishly quash the best opportunities that arise in the lives of women close to them. Though the bulk of the Neapolitan novels are set in decades recently passed, the dynamic they depict between men and women is very much alive. As Ferrante put it when an interviewer for the Financial Times asked why there are “few positive male characters in [her] books”: “I still think the men who can really be trusted are a minority … male power, whether violently or delicately imposed, is still bent on subordinating us.” This move by Gatti, NYRB, and the other complicit publications is an attempt at putting a woman in her place. As Katherine Angel writes, it arises from “a belief that women never have a right to privacy … and an urge to deliberately destroy an artist’s and a woman’s attempt to create conditions for sanity in a misogynistic world.”

Gatti’s defense of his piece continues to echo the most chilling claims of men who physically violate a woman while claiming the resisting woman wanted it and had it coming. On the BBC, he reiterated his conviction that readers have “a right” to know about her personally by virtue of purchasing her (fictive) work. He then added, “Most importantly, I believe that Ferrante and her publishers agree.” Ferrante and her publishers reiterated numerous times, including directly to him when he sought comment for his article, that she did not want her legal identity confirmed. This is one man deciding his desires are so imperative that they more than negate the wishes of others—they remake the will of others to align with his own.

What’s most overlooked in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s article is what my friend Meaghan observed in her tweet; Ferrante’s anonymity was a precondition for her work. She’d even said that if her pseudonymity were compromised, she would stop publishing. Many men admire and enjoy Ferrante’s work but it is acutely significant to women. Article after article has welled with relief and gratitude and incredulity that our generation has a writer of her skill who delves so devotedly into the depths of female friendships, bodies, motherhood and other blood relations.