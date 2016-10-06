For white Americans, The Birth of a Nation may be one of the most uncomfortable viewing experiences a moviegoer can have this year. There have been other films about slavery—some, like 12 Years a Slave, are far better than this—but writer-director-star Nate Parker has made a film that reverberates with anger, one that makes the villainy and brutality of racism that allowed slavery to exist not as a product of the past, but as a horror of the present. This is a biopic as blunt-force trauma. In Birth of a Nation the horror is two-fold, both in its depiction of slavery and in its bloody dramatization of Nat Turner’s 1831 rebellion. Even when the film stumbles, the righteousness of Parker’s cause is always on-point.

Nat Turner (Parker) lives on a Virginia plantation owned by Samuel Turner (Armie Hammer), who is portrayed as a relatively benign master, as far as slave owners of the time go. Taught to read by Samuel’s mother (Penelope Ann Miller), who gives him the Bible because she believes it’s the only book appropriate for blacks, Nat becomes a fervent believer, preaching the Lord’s word of obedience and mercy to his fellow slaves. Soon, other slave owners realize Nat’s eloquence can be used to keep their slaves in line, and so they start paying Samuel to have Nat preach about slaves receiving their reward in the afterlife.



Initially Nat doesn’t realize he’s part of a systematic indoctrination, a way to keep his fellow slaves down by twisting God’s teachings into a guide for being submissive. But it doesn’t take long for Nat and Samuel to see the inhumane treatment that’s rampant on other plantations. Samuel is disturbed but says nothing; but for Nat, it’s a dawning of the racial inequality that he’s been raised into thinking was perfectly acceptable.

Parker, who’s appeared as an actor in Red Hook Summer and Beyond the Lights, makes his feature directorial debut here, and he is both strengthened and hamstrung by the passion he brings to a project he’s been developing for years. The Birth of a Nation very much feels like a story told by a true believer, and Parker often lets his enthusiasm get in the way of nuance. The film exudes a battering-ram simplicity that, even in its quieter moments, can give the drama a paint-by-numbers crudity. At its core, The Birth of a Nation is a Braveheart-like martyr narrative with a slightly bland hero facing off against some generically horrible racists—most notably, Jackie Earle Haley’s drawling, repugnant enforcer.