Parker is a handsome, commanding presence when he’s preaching, particularly when Nat begins to adopt the Bible’s fire-and-brimstone passages as a call to arms. But he can’t bring his historical figure to life; the character is all stoic nobility. Ironically, it’s Samuel who has the more interesting arc, as an ostensibly honorable man who resorts to the same sort of callous treatment of his slaves when his social standing among his fellow whites is threatened. Samuel embodies a kind of passive evil that, I suspect, was far more rampant than the frothing-at-the-mouth racism we often see in the movies. The Birth of a Nation argues that it’s the Samuels of the world who are the real problem: decent people sitting by and letting injustice flourish.

This is where the movie twists the knife on its white audience. As with Holocaust films, slavery dramas have to work against a viewer’s privileged position in the present, immunized from the past’s atrocities. The Birth of a Nation builds to Nat’s famous armed insurrection that killed about 60 whites, and the movie shows no mercy to the slave owners who are butchered with axes and knives, including Samuel. This kind of movie will usually make a few subjugators sympathetic so that we can identify and, conveniently, not feel responsible—Nate Parker will have none of that. Without saying it explicitly, Parker makes the case that all white Americans watching his movie are connected to slavery—that we all, in some small way, have it coming.

It’s a provocative stance, one expressed with anger, frustration, and a cathartic sense of enough’s enough. Parker isn’t advocating riots or violence, but he does want his white viewers to understand generations of black misery and antipathy. You can pick apart The Birth of a Nation’s creative limitations—and you’re welcome to debate whether the rape charges against Parker nullify his moral authority—but that underlying societal scar isn’t healing; if anything, it’s getting worse. In the nine months since I first saw The Birth of a Nation at Sundance, news reports about police shootings and the rise of Black Lives Matter only made a recent second viewing feel more prescient than ever. I’m betting that The Birth of a Nation won’t age well—its urgency may soon make it feel reactionary—but for now, it does capture the swirling racial unrest that’s roiling this country. White viewers will have a tough time with this film. That’s probably why they should see it.