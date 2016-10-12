Certain Women: Disconnecting the Dots

Based on stories by Maile Meloy, Certain Women is divided into three chapters, each devoted to a different woman living in Montana. None of the chapters have particularly high stakes, except for the character at the center of each story. In the first, a small-town lawyer, Laura (Laura Dern), must cope with a troublesome client (Jared Harris) who’s convinced she’s not doing enough to help him win a lawsuit against his employer after he’s injured. (He’s incorrect, by the way: Because he agreed to a payment early, he waived the right to ask for more money later.) In the second, a wife and mother named Gina (Michelle Williams) travels with her husband (James Le Gros) to speak to an older man (René Auberjonois) who might sell them his excess sandstone for a dream house they’re building. And in the third, a rancher, Jamie (Lily Gladstone), decides to go into town one day, happening upon a nighttime class taught by an out-of-town lawyer, Beth (Kristen Stewart). Soon, the two strike up a friendship, their only connection this class that the lawyer doesn’t want to teach and the rancher isn’t even signed up for.

Each chapter is more or less autonomous, and while there is subtle, almost invisible connective tissue between the sections, Certain Women is not a film in which random coincidences are meant to evoke life’s strange unpredictability. Nothing in Reichardt’s movie is so contrived, the filmmaker preferring to explain little and to leave everything slightly loose, especially each chapter’s ending.

Because the characters’ quests are so seemingly minor, these women go about their business with a minimum of fuss, which allows us only a brief glimpse into their lives. And because Reichardt doesn’t strain to flesh out these women, we get hints, not definitive clues, into their personality. Gina’s daughter and husband both act very wary around her—as if gingerly walking on thin ice—but why? Laura is exasperated by her client, and yet she keeps helping him—even when he puts her in a horrible bind. And Jamie’s affection for this lawyer might be interpreted as romantic—but is it? Reichardt isn’t being willfully opaque. Rather, she’s observing how often in stories (and in life) we seek to connect the dots, hoping to bring a greater meaning to events we witness. Certain Women resists that instinct and, even better, suggests that this is actually how living works. Every day, we are surrounded by incidents and actions that are unknowable, even to ourselves.