Christine: Her Final Sign-Off

The film doesn’t want to solve the mystery of Chubbuck’s suicide—rather, it despairs that it happened at all.

In her best film work, Hall plays bright but distant individuals, women who don’t know why they can’t find happiness. Christine is a perfect platform for her talents: She amplifies those qualities as Chubbuck, giving us a character who, on an almost molecular level, is simply different than everyone around her, including her worrying mother (J. Smith-Cameron), who also happens to be her roommate.

But Hall’s Chubbuck is no quirky oddball or mannered, actor’s exercise. What’s particularly lovely about the performance is how much Chubbuck struggles to fit in while knowing deep down that she’s a bit unusual: She has a weird sense of humor, she’s terrible at small talk, even her gait is a tad awkward. We learn about the physical problems plaguing Chubbuck—a stomach ailment portends something far direr—and there are vague references to a meltdown that she had at a station in Boston. But as with Christine itself, Hall doesn’t arrive at a single reason for Chubbuck’s suicide—she seems so stubbornly alive that it’s hard to imagine she longs for death.

I’ve seen this film twice now, and both times I’ve been struck by a sense that, as the finale approached, I still wasn’t quite prepared for it. Others might consider the film’s inability to develop the factors that drove Chubbuck to take her life as a failing, but I consider it one of the film’s great strengths. When someone chooses an end so intimate and violent for herself, those closest will often think back to certain moments that explain why it happened. But even that picture is inadequate—there are always reasons none of us will ever know. In this way, Christine is enormously gracious by admitting that all of us have our fears and struggles, and that we can’t possibly understand anyone else’s, not completely.