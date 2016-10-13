Christine: Her Final Sign-Off

Strangely enough, Christine also has the makings of a workplace comedy. Campos and writer Craig Shilowich take time establishing the Sarasota newsroom and its cast of discontent characters, including the dopey weatherman (Veep’s Timothy Simons) and a camerawoman (a superb Maria Dizzia), Chubbuck’s one close friend at the station. We get a sense of how television news is changing in the mid 1970s—video is replacing film and the “If it bleeds, it leads” mentality is taking hold—but those are ultimately details, not clues, in Christine’s rich, lived-in mosaic. The only anomaly is Chubbuck’s final act.

The film doesn’t want to solve the mystery of Chubbuck’s suicide—rather, it despairs that it happened at all.

In her best film work, Hall plays bright but distant individuals, women who don’t know why they can’t find happiness. Christine is a perfect platform for her talents: She amplifies those qualities as Chubbuck, giving us a character who, on an almost molecular level, is simply different than everyone around her, including her worrying mother (J. Smith-Cameron), who also happens to be her roommate.

But Hall’s Chubbuck is no quirky oddball or mannered, actor’s exercise. What’s particularly lovely about the performance is how much Chubbuck struggles to fit in while knowing deep down that she’s a bit unusual: She has a weird sense of humor, she’s terrible at small talk, even her gait is a tad awkward. We learn about the physical problems plaguing Chubbuck—a stomach ailment portends something far direr—and there are vague references to a meltdown that she had at a station in Boston. But as with Christine itself, Hall doesn’t arrive at a single reason for Chubbuck’s suicide—she seems so stubbornly alive that it’s hard to imagine she longs for death.

I’ve seen this film twice now, and both times I’ve been struck by a sense that, as the finale approached, I still wasn’t quite prepared for it. Others might consider the film’s inability to develop the factors that drove Chubbuck to take her life as a failing, but I consider it one of the film’s great strengths. When someone chooses an end so intimate and violent for herself, those closest will often think back to certain moments that explain why it happened. But even that picture is inadequate—there are always reasons none of us will ever know. In this way, Christine is enormously gracious by admitting that all of us have our fears and struggles, and that we can’t possibly understand anyone else’s, not completely.

One of the film’s finest moments occurs when Chubbuck and George go out to dinner and afterward he takes her to a self-help group that he swears by. Her hopes for this pseudo-date aren’t going the way she planned, Chubbuck is confronted by the group’s “Yes, but…” exercises, which apparently are doing wonders for George but leave her feeling even lonelier than before. Campos doesn’t treat the scene like a joke: We’re all looking for ways to feel better about ourselves, and it’s a shame Chubbuck never found one that could save her. Ultimately, this is Christine’s sad lesson. We don’t watch the movie to gawk at a one person’s suicide; we watch because we know she’s not the only character afflicted by anxieties and disappointments. Maybe we know these people in our own lives. And maybe, if we’re honest, we see them in ourselves, too.