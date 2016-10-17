John McCain: Vote Republican if you want a legitimation crisis or the end of the filibuster, plus more Trumps.

The implications of this promise differ depending on partisan control of the Senate. If Republicans hang on to a narrow majority, McCain is proposing a new norm in which Supreme Court justices are never confirmed during periods of divided government, precipitating a full blown legitimation crisis. If Democrats win back the majority, he is suggesting Republicans will filibuster Clinton’s Supreme Court nominees—an action that would almost certainly herald the end of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees and perhaps the end of the filibuster altogether.

It’s also possible that McCain was peddling some desperation-driven b.s. and the Senate will confirm Clinton’s nominees easily over his and Toomey’s objections. They can’t speak for all of their colleagues. But even if that’s the case, McCain is demonstrating how hard old habits die. Donald Trump is in large part the product of the Republican Party’s pandering to a shrinking base with ever-more unrealistic, maximalist promises. One way to ensure more Trumps will eventually emerge is to promise not to allow the Supreme Court to change its ideological tilt in response to an election, and then fail to follow through.