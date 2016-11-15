There are, no doubt, a lot of men in America just like Peter Dunning, the star of the new documentary Peter and the Farm. They dig themselves foxholes, hoping they will be able to escape much of the messy business of living in the world, but then they get in so deep they can’t get out. In Peter’s case, the foxhole is a farm in Vermont that looks, to be honest, pretty nice. It has pastures that roll away from the barn and a pond lined with daffodils in spring. The documentary follows him through the course of a year, so we see that things get a bit rougher in the winter when everything is grey and brown. But Peter both loves and hates it there. Anger and loneliness have set in.

Until now, Hollywood has given us a lot of movies about male aggression. Think, for instance, of Joel Schumacher’s Falling Down, in which an angry, bespectacled Michael Douglas wreaks a path of destruction because he has been laid off and his wife has left him. Another version can be found in books like Bret Easton Ellis’s American Psycho. The alienated man lashing out at society is a trope that popular culture loves to explore. It is amply backed up by America’s curiosity about what might make someone into a Ted Kaczynski, or a Columbine killer, or a Dylann Roof. Usually such movies have some sympathy for the place their characters find themselves in, some connection to their alienation. The problem, we’re told, is mass culture. Or the gradual deracination of masculinity in a post-feminist country. That truth is treated as self-evident: Michael Douglas is, after all, a man on the edge.

Peter and the Farm works harder than most films to get at the truth of what has happened to its anti-hero. People like Peter do sometimes become Ted Kaczynski, a man Peter himself references with neither admiration nor condemnation, and direct their aggression outward. But more often, they become Peter, a person so deep inside his own self-hate that he exudes his own kind of charisma. Although we are told Peter has been abandoned by his two ex-wives and four children, he is not particularly mournful about his inability to keep a family together. He is an alcoholic who seems unlikely to hurt anyone but who talks frequently of suicide. He offers little to no explanation for why he has become what others might call “A Difficult Person.” Instead he performs a kind of very slow self-immolation in this film, only the tiniest of flames lapping at his feet, growing imperceptibly as the movie chugs along.

To be fair, one thing that Peter shares with men-on-the-edge is deep, abiding frustration. In every single way Peter’s ambitions have been thwarted. He once wanted to be a painter, had an idea that by moving to Vermont he’d be allowed to dedicate himself half the year to art. The other half, he thought, he’d spend making money, and took a job in a sawmill. Then there was an accident with a band saw, which left him with mangled hand. It can grip things, but the loss of the full use of a hand clearly put an end to many of Peter’s hopes.