So, this week we discuss two major releases. First, it’s the new Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which launches yet another franchise you have to keep track of. Also, Tom Ford takes a break from his day job to direct another movie, Nocturnal Animals, with Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michael Shannon. Then, Grierson breaks down Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, and in our Reboot section, we revisit Alfonso Cuarón’s brilliant Children of Men.

