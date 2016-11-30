After the thrill of Thanksgiving, we’re back with a rather uninspired set of new releases. First, we’ll discuss Robert Zemeckis’s World War II drama Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. And, since it’s old directors week here, apparently, we’ll turn to Warren Beatty’s long-awaited and nearly entirely ignored Rules Don’t Apply. At least he finally got to play Howard Hughes.



Our Reboot section should be a lot more fun, as we tackle one of our favorite movies from the 1990s, Peter Weir’s visionary The Truman Show (1998). And for a long time, Grierson has loved 2008’s Hancock. Does he feel the same way today? Only one way to find out.



We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, leave us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later show.