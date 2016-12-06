We’re hitting the home stretch of the 2016 movie year, with year-end picks coming out and Oscar predictions all over the place. We have just three shows left this year, and we’ll finish off with our Top 10 movies of 2016. But there’s plenty to dig through until then.

We kick off this week with Pablo Larraín’s haunting Jackie, which shows that American tragedy in a whole new light. Then we look at Isabelle Huppert, who is having an amazing year, in the moving French drama Things To Come. We keep the good vibes going in our Reboot section with 1944’s Double Indemnity before sending everything crashing down with 1991’s Hudson Hawk, which might be the worst movie we’ve discussed on this podcast. This does, however, get us talking about an eighth-grade school play we were both in. It’s that kind of show.

