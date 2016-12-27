Both of these directors show no signs of slowing down. Peck’s next film, a European co-production about the burgeoning intellectual life of a young Karl Marx, will premiere in Berlin in 2017, and DuVernay is currently at work on her $100 million adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. Are these works of black cinema? Perhaps that’s a question for another day. What we do know is that Peck, who runs the French national film school and was once culture minister in Haiti, and DuVernay, the first black woman ever to direct a film with a budget of that scale, are working in rarified territory that has not previously been the purview of black directors. 29-year-old Ryan Coogler, who’s marvelous Creed thrust him into the award season conversation last year, is also on board for a big-budget Afrocentric comic book adaptation of his own, Marvel’s Black Panther. Both Coogler and DuVernay came up through the American indies but are now playing with house money on a big scale, but without the protections afforded to a director like Peck, who is working in the European system. One wonders if they’ll be able to maintain the specificity and nuance that made their earlier work sing while working for major studios that too often grind the personality, and the politics, out of most directors.

Barry Jenkins has long been regarded by the indie film cinerati—including heavyweights such as Steven Soderbergh—as someone to watch after his 2008 micro-budget feature Medicine for Melancholy. Finally getting his breakthrough eight years later with Moonlight, a Brad Pitt-financed bildungsroman which tells a triptych of stories about a gay, muscle bound, bandanna wearing ghetto drug pusher, Jenkins quickly seized the star that seemed destined for Parker, providing the year’s most emotionally crushing theatrical experience this side of Manchester of the Sea. The inner life of a young man from the derelict tracts of Miami’s Liberty City, even told with such aesthetic magnetism, is not normally the fodder of Oscar bait, nor are explorations of the ways in which America manufactures damaged black men. But the Cubs are not normally the World Series champions. And Donald Trump is not normally the President-elect. We live in strange times.

While Denzel Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences and the Apollo-mission re-write Hidden Figures will soak up the black cinema conversation over the months of awards jockeying ahead, the fact is, beyond Moonlight, the most interesting films about black characters were being made out on the margins, by black and white filmmakers alike. Jake Mahaffy’s Free In Deed, about the death of an autistic black child during a faith healing at a black pentecostal church in a downtrodden stretch of Memphis, is one of the most remarkable motion picture experiences of the year. The film, made with a mix of black professionals and non-actors, and directed by Mahaffy, a Midwestern white man who lives in New Zealand, was virtually ignored by the American festival circuit after premiering last year in Venice, but scored four nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards. Stella Meghie’s Jean of the Joneses, a hit at the SXSW and Toronto Film Festivals before finding its way to Oprah’s OWN Network, was one of the year’s great unheralded gems. It tells the story of a family of well-to-do West Indian women in a style that has more in common with Noah Baumbach and Wes Anderson than Spike Lee. Meghie’s film centers on a female author, a Zadie Smith-esque wunderkind, whose family is thrown into turmoil when her grandfather returns to the family enclave only to drop dead on the doorstep. Meghie has already shot her next picture and her clever sensibility should allow her work to continue to find larger audiences.

With talented outsiders knocking at the door, the studio system would do better to split up the money being spent on large-scale indulgences, even directed by able hands like DuVernay and Coogler. Spreading the wealth would mean that that films about the inner lives of recognizable people, not just outsized heroes, could be made by directors like Stella Meghie, Julie Dash, and Darnell Martin, whose 2009 film Cadillac Records is the best narrative film directed by a black American woman in this young millennium. The short-term trends of the marketplace prohibit American film studios from being so brave, but our perilous times require a mainstream American film culture that pushes past the spectacle-driven infantilism that has been a hallmark of Hollywood cinema since the dawn of Reagan and the end of “The New Hollywood” of the 1970s, one that inhabits the lived experiences of Americans from all walks of life.

We can surely build a richer black film culture if elder stateswomen such as Dash, mid-career artists like Martin, and new voices like Meghie could have careers that matched those of prolific black female literary figures like Toni Morrison or Zadie Smith. (Smith’s new novel Swing Time, like her other works, deserves these directorial talents.) These black female voices—like those of Issa Rae, of Insecure, and Dee Rees of HBO’s Bessie and the forthcoming Mubbound—should find feature financing once every year or two instead of five or ten. It should be a source of national shame that there isn’t a tax-payer supported apparatus to fill in the gap left by a white-dominated private film finance infrastructure that is mostly interested in telling stories that reflect the blinkered world views and experiences of those on the inside.

But black people have to show up for these films too. Moonlight has grossed around $10 million this year, proving to be a critical breakthrough but only a small scale commercial hit. (Dolemite, Rudy Ray Moore’s crudely made blaxploitation classic, made $12 million dollars in 1975 by comparison.) Brokeback Mountain, Ang Lee’s watershed drama about the forbidden love between white cowboys made $178 million dollars domestically when it was released in 2005, and both Tyler Perry and Kevin Hart’s latest efforts have still reached far more people who are black than Moonlight. So the work of making meaningful “Black American Cinema,” whatever that may mean, reach its intended audience, whoever they may be, remains a work in progress.