The country does not need President Mark Zuckerberg.

So too does his recent announcement that he no longer considers himself an atheist. Atheism probably wouldn’t hurt him in a local race; Silicon Valley isn’t exactly the Bible Belt. But as the Guardian notes, it’s still a liability to anyone seeking national office. Zuckerberg hasn’t identified his new religious affiliation. If he does, pay close attention to what it is and how he frames it.

At any rate, Zuckerberg should not run for national office. If he possesses a coherent political philosophy there’s no evidence of it. He didn’t even have the moral backbone to oppose Peter Thiel’s presence on his company’s board. His milquetoast approach to diversity and his technocratic affect would alienate both progressive voters and that much-vaunted white working class.

He doesn’t need to enter government to improve the lives of the Americans his technological revolution has left behind. He can start that project at home, by, say, campaigning for affordable housing in the Valley. But this is hardly conducive to his interests. He is a businessman, after all, and the change we really need won’t be one that feeds his bank account.