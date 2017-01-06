Eric Holder to the Rescue?

Not all of these challenges were ultimately successful—miraculously, core tenets of Obamacare survived. But some have been or will be. More than 20 state governments challenged the Obama administration’s package of critical executive actions on immigration, succeeding in getting it stopped when an eight-member Supreme Court deadlocked on a lower court ruling preventing it from going into effect. Twenty-one states sued to block the Obama administration’s new rules on overtime pay, which were also blocked by a federal judge. This will make it easier for Trump and his fiercely anti–minimum wage nominee for secretary of labor to reverse them.

It is crucial for blue states to try to play a similar role in the age of Trump. The new president is, to put it mildly, not likely to take constitutional restraints seriously, and it’s abundantly clear that he will not be meaningfully checked by a Republican Congress. State governments will be one of the most important lines of defense against the Trump administration.

This isn’t to say, however, that blue states will face an easy ride. One advantage that conservative states had in challenging Obama is that Republicans had the median vote at the Supreme Court, and, for much of the Obama administration, controlled some crucial federal circuit courts as well. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is not an orthodox Republican Party-liner, but he’s still more likely to be convinced by conservative legal challenges than liberal ones.